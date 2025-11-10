Actors Hwang Jung-min, Kim Byung-chul and more return to the stage
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 07:00
Big-screen stars are flooding back to the stage, from Hwang Jung-min in “Mrs. Doubtfire” to Kim Byung-chul in “Waiting for 'Waiting for Godot,'” blurring the lines between Korea’s film, television and theater worlds.
“Failure makes you a traitor. Success makes you a revolutionary!”
This line from the 2023 film “12.12: The Day” — delivered by the character Chun Doo-gwang, played by Hwang — had audiences holding their breath in anticipation in theaters, and Hwang's iconic performance helped the film draw in more than 13 million viewers. But when Hwang ad-libbed the line on stage, he brought laughter instead of suspense.
Hwang, known for box-office hits like “Ode to My Father” (2014) and “Veteran” (2015), is one of the more prominent names returning to the stage. He currently stars in the musical “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which opened on Sept. 27 at Charlotte Theater in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
While Hwang has been on stage recently in plays like “Richard III” in 2022 and “Macbeth” last year, “Mrs. Doubtfire” marks his first musical in a decade since “The Orchestra Pit” (2015-16).
Based on the 1993 Hollywood film, “Mrs. Doubtfire” follows Daniel Hillard, a divorced father who disguises himself as an elderly nanny, the titular Mrs. Doubtfire, to be close to his children. Hwang plays both Daniel and Mrs. Doubtfire, switching between characters with comical flair. Not only must Hwang act, but he must also sing, dance, rap and even undergo 20 rapid costume changes onstage.
Audience members laugh the loudest when the musical weaves in references to Hwang's most famous film lines, such as “Come on in!” from “New World” (2013) and “I may be broke, but I've still got pride” from “Veteran.”
“Hwang delivers a performance on stage worthy of his reputation,” said musical critic Choi Seung-yeon.
The role of Daniel is also played by veteran actors Jung Sung-hwa, who starred in the first Korean run of the musical, and Jung Sang-hoon, who is known for his comedic work in “SNL Korea” (2011-). “Mrs. Doubtfire” ranked No. 1 in musical ticket sales for October, according to the Korea Performing Arts Box Office Information System (Kopis). The show runs until Dec. 7.
Theater actor Kim Byung-chul, known for his television roles in “Sky Castle” (2018-19) and “Doctor Cha” (2023), also made his long-awaited return to the stage with “Waiting for 'Waiting for Godot,'” which opened on Sept. 16 at Yes24 Stage in Daehangno, central Seoul. This marks Kim’s first stage appearance in nine years since “Come See Me” (translated) in 2016.
Inspired by Samuel Beckett's absurdist tragicomedy “Waiting for Godot” (1952), “Waiting for 'Waiting for Godot'” centers on two understudies, Esther and Bell, who wait backstage in the dressing room of a Godot production, hoping for a chance to perform. Kim shares the role of Esther with veteran actor Park Geun-hyung.
“Kim’s passion and energy really came through, especially in scenes involving conflict with the younger actors,” wrote one audience member in a review.
Despite being staged in a small, 255-seat theater, the play ranked fourth in September and third in October for total ticket sales in the play category, according to Kopis. It runs through Nov. 16.
Other stars are preparing to return to the stage. Jeon Hye-jin will appear in “Laius,” the second installment of the five-part “Anthropolis” series by the National Theater Company of Korea. “Anthropolis” explores generational conflict and moral dilemmas through the lens of ancient Greek myths about the Theban royal family.
“Laius,” named after Oedipus’s father, will feature Jeon in 18 roles and is her first stage performance in 10 years since “The Korisom Tales” (translated). Jeon has starred in numerous films, including “The Merciless” (2017) and “Hunt” (2022), as well as television dramas such as “Misty” (2018) and “Stranger 2" (2020).
“Audiences will see a completely new side of Jeon, different from anything she has shown in film or television,” said “Laius” producer Kim Soo-jung.
The play will run from Dec. 6 to 22 at Myeongdong Theater.
Actor Park Jeong-min, recently praised for his film “The Ugly,” will appear in “Life of Pi,” opening Dec. 2 at GS Art Center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. The production is based on the 2001 novel of the same name by Yann Martel, which was adapted into a 2012 film directed by Ang Lee.
The story follows Pi, a boy stranded on a boat in the Pacific Ocean for 227 days with a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker.
The production team refers to the show as a “live on stage” performance rather than a musical or play. This marks Park’s return to the stage after eight years, following “Romeo and Juliet” in 2017.
“I never thought I’d return to the stage,” Park said in a recent interview. “After my last performance, I didn’t want to go back because it was terrifying. But then I watched a video of ‘Life of Pi’ on YouTube and really liked it. I usually don’t take on projects just for the challenge, but this one felt worth it.”
The show will run through March 2 next year and will also be its Korean premiere.
