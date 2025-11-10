Singer Sung Si-kyung confirms return of annual year-end concert
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 16:46
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Singer Sung Si-kyung, who celebrates the 25th anniversary of his debut this year, has confirmed the return of his self-titled annual concert series.
The four-day concert will take place from Dec. 25 to 28 at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, southern Seoul.
Sung's year-end concert is a signature event held under his name each year.
“After much deliberation, he decided to move forward with the concert this year to keep the promise made to his fans,” his agency SK Jaewon said on Monday.
Sung's decision comes after reports surfaced earlier this month that the singer's manager caused him to suffer financial losses. Sung and his former manager — who worked with Sung for more than a decade — were said to have been close, with the singer even covering all expenses for the manager's wedding.
Tickets go on sale at 8 p.m. on Nov. 19 on the online ticketing platform NOL Ticket.
Sung debuted in 2000 and is known for his songs “The Road to Me” (2001), “On the Street” (2006) and “You’re My Spring” (2010).
He is also active as a television personality, appearing on shows such as “Witch Hunt” (2013–15), “Non-Summit” (2014–17) and, most recently, Netflix's “Risque Business.”
