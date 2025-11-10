 Singer Sung Si-kyung confirms return of annual year-end concert
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Singer Sung Si-kyung confirms return of annual year-end concert

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 16:46
Singer Sung Si-kyung [SK JAEWON]

Singer Sung Si-kyung [SK JAEWON]

 
Singer Sung Si-kyung, who celebrates the 25th anniversary of his debut this year, has confirmed the return of his self-titled annual concert series.
 
The four-day concert will take place from Dec. 25 to 28 at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, southern Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
Sung's year-end concert is a signature event held under his name each year. 
 
“After much deliberation, he decided to move forward with the concert this year to keep the promise made to his fans,” his agency SK Jaewon said on Monday.
 
Sung's decision comes after reports surfaced earlier this month that the singer's manager caused him to suffer financial losses. Sung and his former manager — who worked with Sung for more than a decade — were said to have been close, with the singer even covering all expenses for the manager's wedding.
 
Tickets go on sale at 8 p.m. on Nov. 19 on the online ticketing platform NOL Ticket. 
 
Sung debuted in 2000 and is known for his songs “The Road to Me” (2001), “On the Street” (2006) and “You’re My Spring” (2010).
 
He is also active as a television personality, appearing on shows such as “Witch Hunt” (2013–15), “Non-Summit” (2014–17) and, most recently, Netflix's “Risque Business.” 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Sung Si-kyung SK Jaewon Korea

More in Music & Performance

Singer Sung Si-kyung confirms return of annual year-end concert

Cellist Lee You-bien wins International Isangyun Competition

Actors Hwang Jung-min, Kim Byung-chul and more return to the stage

Trot star Jeong Dong-won given 'suspended indictment' for driving without license

SIMF Orchestra's finale marks Korea-Japan cooperation both on and off the stage

Related Stories

Veteran singer Sung Si-kyung to drop first music in 10 years on Friday

Singer Sung Si-kyung's agency faces potential criminal charges for registration failure

[THINK ENGLISH] 가수 성시경, 이번주 금요일에 10년만에 새로운 음악으로 돌아온다

Sung Si-kyung to return to charts with new music in October

No longer 'taboo': Korea-Japan collaborations gain traction in film and television scene
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)