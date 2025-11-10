 Marine chief to discuss military exchanges, cooperation in Australia this week
Marine chief to discuss military exchanges, cooperation in Australia this week

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 11:34
Marine Corps Commandant Ju Il-suk speaks during a 2025 Seoul security festival and the 75th anniversary event commemorating the recapture of Seoul at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on Sept. 28. [NEWS1]

Marine Corps Commandant Ju Il-suk will visit Australia this week to discuss ways to expand military exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, his office said Monday.
 
During the six-day visit, Ju will hold talks with Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, chief of the Australian Army, to sign an agreement on advancing ties between their landing forces, according to the Marine Corps.
 

He will also meet other senior officials to discuss ways to expand combined training and attend a bilateral security dialogue, underscoring the importance of multilateral cooperation in a changing security environment.
 
As part of efforts to boost friendly ties between the two nations, Ju will visit a memorial monument in Sydney erected in honor of Australian troops who served in the 1950-53 Korean War, the armed service said.
 
The two countries have been seeking to enhance military cooperation, with Korean troops taking part in the multinational Talisman Sabre exercise, co-hosted by Australia and the United States and held in Australia.

Yonhap
