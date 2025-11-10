Temperatures in Korea to drop sharply as cold air arrives
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 09:46
Temperatures across most parts of Korea are expected to drop sharply in the early part of the week due to a cold air mass descending from the north.
Morning lows on Monday ranged between 0 and 10 degrees Celsius (32 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit), with many inland areas falling below 5 degrees Celsius. Subzero temperatures were reported in eastern Gyeonggi, inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon and high-altitude regions in the south — strong winds made it feel even colder.
Daytime highs will range from 10 to 17 degrees Celsius, slightly below seasonal averages, prompting authorities to advise caution during the morning commute and school runs. Frost and ice are likely in inland and mountainous parts of Gangwon, raising the risk of damage to crops and infrastructure.
Weather conditions are expected to improve on Thursday, the day of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). The mild weather suggests there will be no so-called “CSAT cold wave” this year. A common Korean belief goes it’s always cold on the day of the CSAT.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast clear skies nationwide this week, with morning temperatures between 4 and 12 degrees Celsius and afternoon highs reaching 15 to 20 degrees Celsius — close to the seasonal norm.
While clear skies are expected to prevail across the country throughout the week, the southern regions and Jeju Island may see occasional cloud cover in the early morning hours. The KMA also warned of strong winds and high waves in the East Sea, South Sea and offshore areas around Jeju Island, advising caution along coastal areas.
