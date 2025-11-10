Childhood spark leads Indian engineer to 'dream company' in Korea
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 17:52 Updated: 10 Nov. 2025, 18:00
[Hired in Korea]
As more internationals look to build careers in Korea, many find themselves facing practical hurdles — from limited guidance to a lack of firsthand experience. To bridge that gap, the Korea JoongAng Daily talks with professionals who have carved out their paths in diverse fields, offering readers real-world insights on how to start their careers in the country in this series “Hired in Korea.”
Sanyukta Rajeev Arvikar, an Indian national now working as a plant civil engineer in Korea, recalls thinking, “Wow, that’s my dream company. I want to be part of that,” when Samsung C&T appeared on one of her favorite TV shows.
Years later, that childhood spark carried her across borders and disciplines.
After working as a structural engineer in India for five years, she packed up her career to pursue a master’s degree in Global Smart City at Sungkyunkwan University, diving into research on artificial intelligence (AI) and smart construction.
“I got accepted to multiple universities in several countries, but I still chose Sungkyunkwan University,” Arvikar said. “Part of the reason was to explore what lay beyond what I was studying and doing back in India, and another part was to give myself a chance to work for my childhood dream company.”
Now, she’s living that dream, designing power plant foundations for Samsung C&T’s projects in the Middle East.
“The company I work for, along with other Korean companies, has a strong global reputation in this field,” Arvikar said confidently. “And if we integrate construction and civil engineering with AI, I’m sure success will continue for decades and expand even further.”
The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Arvikar to hear more about her journey, the challenges of being a foreign professional in Korea and her advice for international students hoping to build a career here.
Can you explain your role?
I work as a plant civil engineer. I design the civil components of power plants, gas plants, energy plants and water treatment plants. I take part in projects all over the world.
Currently, I'm responsible for projects in the Middle East, where I handle foundation and civil structure design for a power plant under construction there.
What was the process like?
After completing my master’s, I continued research in my lab while applying for jobs. The hiring process took quite a while, around five months from the initial documentation to the final offer.
I had over five years of work experience in India before coming to Korea to upskill myself.
Since I already knew the industry and what companies were looking for next, I wanted to gain more advanced knowledge. I previously worked as a structural engineer on various projects in India, the Philippines and the United States, and that experience helped me a lot when applying for my current role.
What was your major? Did you receive a scholarship?
My major was “Global Smart City,” and my research focused on smart construction, particularly object detection, AI and construction management.
I received a scholarship from my professor at Sungkyunkwan University. When I first applied, I didn’t expect to get one, but thankfully, my professor liked my resume and offered me a scholarship. I joined his lab and took part in his research projects.
What was the experience like?
It was a very welcoming environment.
Our lab had many foreign researchers, which made it easier for me to adapt. The Korean researchers and professors were also very supportive and open-minded since they were used to working with international students. My lab mates not only helped me settle in but also motivated me to learn more.
Was there any specific reason you chose Korea over other countries?
I was accepted into several U.S. universities as well, but at that time, I had applied for structural engineering, which is a core area of civil engineering. Then I thought, “If I study something that already exists, I won’t be preparing for the future.”
Ten years from now, when AI is everywhere, I want to be able to integrate AI into civil engineering.
Asian universities, especially in Japan, China and Singapore, offered strong programs in that area, and I was accepted to several of them too. But I chose Korea because I was already familiar with the culture through K-pop and K-dramas. Another reason was the scholarship opportunity and my dream of working for Samsung C&T.
Oh, so you’re working at your dream company now. Why was it your dream company, and how does that relate to Korean companies’ global reputation?
One reason Samsung C&T was my dream company since high school is that I used to watch “Megastructures” (2004-09) on National Geographic. They featured large-scale construction projects, and Samsung C&T was in charge of one of the main projects in an episode I watched. I dreamed of working there ever since.
And it’s not just our company. Korean companies in general have a strong global reputation in this field. Many of them are leaders alongside other international powerhouses.
What kind of training or education was required for your current role?
It’s mainly about having a strong technical foundation. My work falls under structural engineering within civil engineering, but we also have mechanical, electrical and other core engineering teams.
Even if you’re not from a civil background, having solid core engineering knowledge is important. Another big advantage is knowing the software used in the industry. I already had experience with several programs, so the company didn’t need to spend extra time training me.
Any tips for interviews and job applications?
The most common interview question is, “Can you introduce yourself?” So practice that in advance. Keep it short, and highlight your best achievements. It’s more like self-marketing than just self-introduction.
The same goes for CVs and resumes. Make sure your experiences and achievements are easy to read and understand. Long answers or multipage resumes don’t necessarily make you stand out. A concise one-page resume is usually better.
If you’re applying for jobs in Korea, check the resume formats Korean companies prefer. Each country has slightly different styles, and it helps to follow the local format. You can find plenty of examples online.
Is it better for foreigners to start their careers in Korea as fresh graduates or after gaining experience at home?
I recommend gaining some experience in your home country first. Getting real work exposure helps a lot. Starting your career early, wherever possible, is beneficial, and it’s often easier to secure a job back home before moving abroad.
What type of visa are you currently on? Did you have any issues with visa issuance?
I’m on an E-7 visa sponsored by my company. I had to get it within three weeks because I was starting work soon. I plan to switch to an F-2 visa later, but that requires a criminal record document from India, which takes time to obtain.
The biggest difference is that E-7 holders are tied to their employer, while F-2 holders are not. The F-type visa is point-based, so as long as international students plan ahead, they can qualify. However, requirements differ by country, so it’s best to check in advance.
If you have any issues, call 1345, the multilingual immigration helpline. Just make sure to confirm your question multiple times since you might get different answers from different staff.
From an expat’s perspective, how do you think Korea's corporate culture is changing these days?
Work culture in Korea is improving, especially in large companies. I’ve heard from friends at smaller firms that long hours and heavy workloads are still common. Initially, I was nervous because of what I’d heard about strict hierarchies in Korean workplaces. Some people do experience that, but in my case, it’s been much better than expected.
In many big companies, they’re making efforts to build a more horizontal structure where everyone’s opinions are respected. It’s really interesting to see how things are changing in that direction.
Any words of advice for international students and foreign readers who want to pursue their careers in Korea?
Learn the culture and the language, and stay curious about your industry and market trends. Always keep your LinkedIn profile updated. I’ve met many people who came to Korea without one, but LinkedIn is important. Many big global companies here use it for recruiting.
And maintain a positive attitude. Things might not always go smoothly, but staying optimistic really helps.
Also, when you attend conferences, make an effort to talk to people from different companies and universities, and collect business cards. It can be very helpful later. Even if you don’t have your resume ready, you can follow up by email, saying, “I met you at this conference.” Networking naturally goes a long way in building your career.
So build connections.
