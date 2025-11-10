 Unist holds first overseas alumni gathering in Kazakhstan
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 11:39
Alumni of Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (Unist) and officials from Unist and other academic organizations pose for a photo at International Alumni Day, Unist's first overseas alumni gathering held on Nov. 8, 2025. [UNIST]

Alumni of Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (Unist) and officials from Unist and other academic organizations pose for a photo at International Alumni Day, Unist's first overseas alumni gathering held on Nov. 8, 2025. [UNIST]

 
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (Unist) held its first overseas alumni gathering, titled International Alumni Day, on Saturday in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
 
The event, Unist’s inaugural alumni gathering abroad, invited graduates from the Central Asia region, along with key figures such as Ha Tae-wook, consul general of Korea in Almaty, representatives from Satbayev University and Suleyman Demirel University, and other local government and academic leaders.
 

Related Article

 
According to Unist, 43 percent of its 670 international alumni are from five Central Asian countries: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
 
During the event, the university appointed global alumni ambassadors who will lead alumni networks and serve as bridges connecting local communities with the university.
 
“This event marks the first step toward our goal of connecting alumni who are expanding their presence on the global stage,” said Bae Sung-chul, vice president for academic affairs at Unist.  
 
“Unist aims to build a ‘Silk Road’ of cooperative networks around the world, including in Central Asia, that will advance science and technology.”
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
