Demolition plan inconsistencies in focus as authorities investigate Ulsan boiler tower collapse
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 13:01
Police investigating the collapse of a boiler tower at the Ulsan Thermal Power Plant have completed questioning more than 10 people as of Monday, and are focusing on inconsistencies between the demolition plan and actual work performed.
Authorities plan to begin formal criminal proceedings, including possible indictments, once ongoing search and recovery operations conclude.
A special investigation team of about 70 officers from the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Precinct’s criminal response unit has questioned HJ Shipbuilding & Construction employees, subcontracted staff and safety managers since Saturday. The boiler tower collapsed on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators are examining how closely safety regulations in the demolition plan were followed on-site and whether there were any false or missing entries in the documentation.
Police are also weighing potential charges of occupational negligence resulting in death or injury and have reportedly already identified several key figures involved in the tower’s safety management.
They are separately reviewing the chain of command between Korea East-West Power, the project’s main contractor, and its subcontractors. Korea East-West Power had commissioned HJ Shipbuilding & Construction for the demolition of boiler towers at Units No. 4, 5 and 6 of the Ulsan Thermal Power Plant, and HJ Shipbuilding & Construction in turn subcontracted the blasting work to Korea Kacoh.
“We are analyzing project and contract documents and collecting testimony to determine the cause of the collapse," an investigative official said. "Once the blasting and search operations at the site are complete, forensic inspections will begin.”
The original demolition plan for the No. 5 boiler tower specified dismantling it from the top down, but investigators have confirmed that the demolition began from the bottom instead. The mismatch between the approved plan and the work performed has raised concerns about violations of safety procedures. Police are analyzing video footage from the collapse to determine whether each stage of the demolition was carried out properly.
Separately, the Ministry of Employment and Labor is accelerating its own investigation into possible violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act. Officials are also reviewing the employment conditions of the workers involved in the accident.
At around 2:02 p.m. on Thursday, the 60-meter-tall (197-foot-tall) boiler tower at Korea East-West Power’s Ulsan plant collapsed during demolition, trapping nine workers.
As of Monday morning, police confirmed the deaths of three workers, while two others have been located and are presumed dead. Two remain missing. The two workers rescued on the first day are being treated at a hospital.
