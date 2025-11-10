A Chinese vessel capsized at Yellow Sea, nine assumed to be on board
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 10:22 Updated: 10 Nov. 2025, 10:26
A 99-ton Chinese fishing boat capsized early Monday morning in waters southwest of Gunsan, North Jeolla, with nine people believed to be on board.
The Gunsan Coast Guard received the report at 8:53 a.m. that the vessel had overturned about 150 kilometers southwest of Eocheong Island.
Four patrol vessels, including one weighing 3,000 tons, and a helicopter were dispatched to the site. The Coast Guard has launched a search operation for the missing crew members.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
