 Man gets 13 years for sexually assaulting daughter over several years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man gets 13 years for sexually assaulting daughter over several years

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 19:14
An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [JOONGANG ILBO]

An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting his daughter over several years on Monday.
 
The Cheonan branch of the Daejeon District Court found the man guilty of raping and molesting his daughter multiple times from 2019 until recently, starting when she was 6 years old.
 

Related Article

He was convicted under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, which covers aggravated sexual assault of minors under 13. The man is also accused of filming some of the assaults and sexually assaulting one of his daughter's friends.
 
The court said the man’s personal information would be disclosed for seven years and that he would be barred for 10 years from working at institutions related to children, teenagers or people with disabilities. He must also wear an electronic tracking device for 20 years after completing his sentence.
 
The victim told her mother and friends about the assaults but did not receive help until a teacher at her school reported the case to authorities, allowing her to escape the abuse.
 
“While some details about the crime scenes differ from objective facts, these inconsistencies are not enough to undermine the credibility of her testimony,” the judge said, noting that she gave consistent statements containing details that could only be known through direct experience.
 
“The victim suffered sexual abuse in a place where she should have been protected,” the court added. “This experience is likely to cause serious harm to her emotional development and sense of values. The defendant continues to deny his actions and make excuses, showing no sign of remorse.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags korea sexual assault court

More in Social Affairs

Rescue operations at Ulsan boiler tower to resume after adjacent units demolished

London Bagel Museum CEO apologizes in wake of worker death, vows better working conditions

Man gets 13 years for sexually assaulting daughter over several years

Police labor council claims officers forced to sleep on floor, eat bad food during APEC summit

Runner hit by truck during marathon, suffers severe injuries

Related Stories

Prosecutors seek 7-year prison term for former K-pop idol over rape charge

Ex-model tearfully tells jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was 16

Defense agency employee attempts suicide after humiliating sexual assault hearing: Report

Man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting daughter, granddaughter for 40 years

Supreme Court upholds suspended sentence for actor Kang Ji-hwan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)