Man gets 13 years for sexually assaulting daughter over several years

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 19:14
A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting his daughter over several years on Monday.
The Cheonan branch of the Daejeon District Court found the man guilty of raping and molesting his daughter multiple times from 2019 until recently, starting when she was 6 years old.
He was convicted under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, which covers aggravated sexual assault of minors under 13. The man is also accused of filming some of the assaults and sexually assaulting one of his daughter's friends.
The court said the man’s personal information would be disclosed for seven years and that he would be barred for 10 years from working at institutions related to children, teenagers or people with disabilities. He must also wear an electronic tracking device for 20 years after completing his sentence.
The victim told her mother and friends about the assaults but did not receive help until a teacher at her school reported the case to authorities, allowing her to escape the abuse.
“While some details about the crime scenes differ from objective facts, these inconsistencies are not enough to undermine the credibility of her testimony,” the judge said, noting that she gave consistent statements containing details that could only be known through direct experience.
“The victim suffered sexual abuse in a place where she should have been protected,” the court added. “This experience is likely to cause serious harm to her emotional development and sense of values. The defendant continues to deny his actions and make excuses, showing no sign of remorse.”
