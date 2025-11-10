 Man gets suspended sentence after wife requests leniency in assault case


Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 17:09
An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
A man received a suspended prison sentence for cutting the hair of his wife and injuring her with a weapon during a domestic dispute in Gwangju, the court said on Monday. 
 
The Gwangju District Court sentenced the husband to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, in addition to ordering him to undergo probation and complete 40 hours of domestic violence counseling.
 

Prosecutors charged the man with aggravated assault after he attacked his wife at their home in Gwangju at around 7:40 p.m. on July 9. He used a weapon to injure her finger and cut her hair during the altercation.
 
The wife, who came to Korea through an international marriage, had reportedly endured repeated abuse. Despite the history of violence, she asked the court for leniency, saying she “wanted to give him one last chance.”
 
The attack occurred after she discovered messages on his phone between him and another woman. When she confronted him, he became aggressive, claiming it was because she refused to accept his apology.
 
“The crime involved aggravated assault against a spouse of foreign nationality, and given the circumstances and method, the defendant bears significant responsibility,” the court said. “We determined the sentence after considering his prior conviction for a similar offense and the victim’s request not to pursue punishment.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
