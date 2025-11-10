One in three adults in Korea are now obese
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 14:28 Updated: 10 Nov. 2025, 15:00
Obesity is no longer a minor concern in Korea. One in three adults is now obese, a new government survey showed on Monday, as lifestyle changes have fueled a steady rise in obesity over the past decade.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) published the findings, which were based on around 230,000 participants' self-reported height and weight in last year's community health survey. The agency defined obesity as a body mass index of 25 or higher.
One in four adults, or 26.3 percent, was obese in 2015, and 34.4 percent were obese in 2024 — a rate increase of 30.8 percent.
Men were significantly more likely to be obese, with a rate of 41.4 percent compared to 23 percent among women. More than half of men in their 30s, at 53.1 percent, and 40s, at 50.3 percent, were obese. Obesity among women was more common in older age groups, particularly those in their 60s and 70s.
More than half of respondents, or 54.9 percent, said they considered themselves overweight, and almost two out of three adults, or 65 percent, said they were trying to lose or maintain their weight.
Among those who were not obese, 42 percent of men and 64.6 percent of women said they had attempted weight control, reflecting women's stronger interest in dieting.
Regional disparities were also evident. South Jeolla and Jeju had the highest obesity rate at 36.8 percent, while Sejong recorded the lowest at 29.1 percent. Every one of Korea’s 17 provinces and major cities saw obesity rates increase over the past decade.
“Sejong’s population tends to be younger, which contributes to its lower obesity rate,” said Kim Yu-mi, who heads the KDCA’s chronic disease control division. “In contrast, regions like South Jeolla, where older residents make up a higher proportion of the population, naturally show higher obesity levels.”
At the municipal level, the average obesity rate from 2022 to 2024 was highest in Danyang, North Chungcheong, at 44.6 percent, followed by Cheorwon, Gangwon, at 41.9 percent. The lowest rates were recorded in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, at 22.1 percent, and Seo District, Daejeon, at 23.1 percent — nearly a twofold gap between the most and least obese regions. The differences appear to stem from a combination of individual health behaviors and local public health policies.
Although Korea’s obesity rate remains lower than the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development average of 56.4 percent, experts warn that the rate's consistent rise poses a serious public health concern. Obesity is closely linked to cardiovascular disease and diabetes, as well as certain cancers, including colorectal, liver and pancreatic cancer, as it affects metabolism, hormone balance and immune functions.
Losing and keeping off just 5 to 10 percent of body weight can significantly improve metabolic and hormonal health, according to medical experts.
To reduce these risks, the KDCA recommends a combination of dietary management and regular exercise — not solely relying on popular weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy or Mounjaro. Adults are advised to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderately intense aerobic activity, such as brisk walking, and to undergo strength training twice a week.
“Relying solely on medication won’t result in sufficient weight loss,” said Park Jung-ha, a professor of family medicine at Kyung Hee University Medical Center. “It’s essential to build healthy habits by combining exercise with lifestyle changes.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
