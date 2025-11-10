Patient found dead after escaping from hospital in Tongyeong
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 09:30
A man in his 70s who had been hospitalized was found dead Monday morning off the coast of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang, after disappearing during the night.
According to the Korea Coast Guard, a report came in at 9:08 a.m. Monday that a person was seen floating in the sea near Mujeon-dong, Tongyeong. The Tongyeong Coast Guard responded immediately and pulled the man from the water, but he was already dead.
The man had been a patient at a hospital in Tongyeong. Surveillance footage confirmed that he left the hospital at around 1 a.m. on Monday morning and his family had filed a missing persons report shortly afterward.
The Coast Guard is reviewing security camera footage to trace the man’s movements and plans to question his family to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
