 Police catch ticket scalper using macro program to resell baseball tickets at high markups
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 10:23
[YONHAP]

A man in his 30s has been caught using a macro program to bulk-purchase tickets for professional baseball games and resell them at up to eight times the original price.
 
Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency’s cybercrime unit said Monday it referred the man to prosecutors on charges of violating the National Sports Promotion Act.
 

According to police, the man used a macro program — which automatically inputs preset commands — to purchase four tickets for the Samsung Lions’ season opener in mid-March for 36,000 won ($25). He then resold them for 280,000 won.
 
Using the same method, the man continued buying tickets for professional baseball games until mid-October and resold them through secondary marketplaces. Investigators found he made 439 sales, earning around 56 million won.
 
“He accessed ticketing websites using five accounts belonging to himself, family members and friends, and bought large quantities of tickets, reselling them at up to 800 percent above face value,” a police official said. “Due to the popularity of pro baseball, ticket scalping has surged. We analyzed suspected macro-based sellers and identified him as a key offender.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
