Rival parties agree to vote on arrest of ex-PPP floor leader over martial law attempt

The rival liberal and conservative parties agreed Monday to vote later this month on a suspension of immunity from arrest for Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, former floor leader of the People Power Party (PPP), over his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law attempt.The National Assembly will table the motion for Choo in Thursday's plenary session and put it to a vote on Nov. 27, Rep. Moon Jin-seog of the Democratic Party said after a meeting between the rival parties' floor leaders.Choo is accused of blocking other PPP lawmakers from taking part in a parliamentary vote to lift Yoon's martial law decree by changing the location of an emergency general meeting of PPP lawmakers multiple times on the night of Dec. 3, 2024, while serving as the party's floor leader.The special counsel team suspects Choo deliberately changed the venue at Yoon's request.By law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while parliament is in session and can only be detained with consent from the National Assembly.At Thursday's plenary session, the Assembly will also handle around 54 bills, including the one to fill three appointments at the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission.Proposed legislation on semiconductors and revisions to banking and franchise laws will not be put to a vote in this week's session, a decision made to give the rival parties more time to reach consensus before the second plenary session.The proposed amendment to the Aviation Safety Act, aimed at restricting the flying of anti-North Korea leaflets, will also be excluded from this week's plenary agenda.Yonhap