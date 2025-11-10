Three workers found dead inside water tank at Goseong fish farm
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 14:04 Updated: 10 Nov. 2025, 14:17
Three workers were found dead inside a water tank at a land-based fish farm in Goseong County, South Gyeongsang, prompting a police investigation.
South Gyeongsang Police Agency said Monday that the bodies of a site supervisor in his 50s and two Sri Lankan workers in their 20s and 30s were discovered at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday inside a large reservoir tank at the fish farm in Goseong.
The tank measured four meters (13 feet) wide, three meters long and two meters deep and was reportedly filled with water at the time.
The site breeds juvenile fish, and the tank where the workers were found was used as a storage reservoir that supplies water to the farm. The water was heated or cooled using electric devices before being pumped into the breeding tanks.
The reservoir is accessible by a ladder that descends from an opening just large enough for one adult to pass through.
Police were first alerted at 7:38 p.m. by the family of the site supervisor, who reported they had lost contact with him. Officers then checked the site and discovered the bodies.
One of the Sri Lankan workers was reportedly wearing what appeared to be work clothing, while the other two were in regular clothes.
An autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation to determine the exact cause of death.
“It remains unclear whether the workers were cleaning the tank at the time,” said a police official. “We are currently considering various possibilities, including an industrial accident.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
WE SUNG-WOOK, AN DAE-HUN [[email protected]]
