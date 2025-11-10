 CSAT papers delivered under police escort
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

CSAT papers delivered under police escort

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 20:30
 
Busan Superintendent of Education Kim Seok-jun and officials from the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education carry test papers for the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) at a school in Dongnae District, Busan, on Nov. 10, three days before the nationwide exam. The CSAT papers, delivered to local education offices under police supervision, will be distributed to testing sites early on the morning of the exam. [YONHAP]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

CSAT papers delivered under police escort

Monday's fortune: A little humility never hurt anyone

Parents pray for children's exam success ahead of suneung

Sunday's fortune: At 'Every End of the Day,' it's always (I)U

Saturday's fortune: Let's cook up steady progress

Related Stories

After giving a gift…

That didn't last long

Seeking attention?

River of fairness...

Because we're like family...
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)