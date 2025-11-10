CSAT papers delivered under police escort

Busan Superintendent of Education Kim Seok-jun and officials from the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education carry test papers for the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) at a school in Dongnae District, Busan, on Nov. 10, three days before the nationwide exam. The CSAT papers, delivered to local education offices under police supervision, will be distributed to testing sites early on the morning of the exam. [YONHAP]