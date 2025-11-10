Reforming the research ecosystem matters more than naming 100 ‘national scientists’

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

At a national forum on science and technology hosted by President Lee Jae Myung on Nov. 7, the government unveiled plans to cultivate and attract scientific talent. A new “National Scientist Program” will select 20 researchers next year and 100 within five years, each receiving an annual research grant of 100 million won ($68,682). The government also aims to attract 2,000 outstanding or early-career researchers from overseas by 2030.The initiative is welcome in principle. Korea’s future growth is impossible without advanced science and technology. But the question remains whether this plan addresses the structural flaws of the research environment. The shortage of scientific talent and stagnation in innovation stem not simply from a lack of people but from institutional and systemic constraints that prevent researchers from focusing on research.Korea’s research ecosystem prioritizes equal distribution over excellence and regulation over autonomy. Salaries are controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, staffing by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Researchers are burdened with performance evaluations and administrative paperwork. Presidents of government-funded research institutes serve only three-year terms, and less than 10 percent of their budgets can be used at their discretion. The retirement age for researchers at such institutes is 62, lower than the 65 for university professors. The once-prestigious salaries at institutions like the Korea Institute of Science and Technology are now a thing of the past.Universities face similar conditions. Chinese universities recently sent recruitment emails to 149 KAIST professors, offering up to 400 million won in annual salary and generous research autonomy. If domestic conditions remain unchanged, designated “national scientists” or recruited foreign researchers will have little reason to stay.During the industrialization era of the 1960s and 1970s, Korea treated science and technology as a national survival strategy. Leaders set a vision, and researchers were given trust and autonomy. That spirit is what is needed today. A strategy for nurturing scientific talent must begin with reforming the broader research ecosystem. Patchwork solutions will not secure the future of Korean science and technology.