 Lee congratulates esports team T1 on 3rd straight LoL championship win
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Esports

print dictionary print

Lee congratulates esports team T1 on 3rd straight LoL championship win

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 11:06
President Lee Jae Myung listens to an attendant's remarks during a debate at the National Science Museum in the central city of Daejeon on Nov. 7, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung listens to an attendant's remarks during a debate at the National Science Museum in the central city of Daejeon on Nov. 7, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung on Monday congratulated Korean esports team T1 on winning the League of Legends (LoL) World Championships for the third consecutive year, calling it a "remarkable feat."
 
Lee posted the Facebook message after T1 clinched its third straight LoL title Sunday at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, the first time a team has achieved such a record in the esports' history.
 

Related Article

 
"It is a remarkable feat that will go down in the history of esports," Lee wrote.
 
Lee said the Korean team once again demonstrated Korea's strength as an "esports powerhouse" and pledged continued support for the sector.
 
"The government will actively support the development of the culture industry, including esports, so that our athletes can continue to pursue their dreams and passions," he added.
 
Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, also congratulated the team. T1 is backed by SK's telecommunications company, SK Telecom.
 
SK Chairman Chey Tae-won speaks at the SKMS Research Center in Icheon, Gyeonggi, for the 2025 CEO Seminar, held from Nov. 6 to 8. [SK INC.]

SK Chairman Chey Tae-won speaks at the SKMS Research Center in Icheon, Gyeonggi, for the 2025 CEO Seminar, held from Nov. 6 to 8. [SK INC.]

 
Shortly after the match, Chey sent a congratulatory message to the team, praising the result as "a product of teamwork and a mindset of never backing down."
 
"The team's demonstration of surpassing its limits through belief in one another on the international stage has given inspiration and pride not only to South Korea but also to fans around the world," Chey was quoted as saying by the group.
 
Korean teams have now won the title four years in a row — DRX in 2022, followed by T1 from 2023 through 2025. The semifinal between T1 and TES drew more than 3.59 million concurrent viewers online. 

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags LOL SKT T1 T1 Lee Jae Myung Chey Tae-won SK Telecom

More in Esports

Lee congratulates esports team T1 on 3rd straight LoL championship win

Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok's legend continues as T1 wins LoL World Championship

T1 wins LoL World Championship for 3rd straight year

ILLIT's Minju performs at League of Legends Champions Korea finals

Esports legend Faker signs 4-year contract extension with T1

Related Stories

SK chief Chey pressed to appear at National Assembly over SKT data breach

SKT T1 gamers to release content through Twitch in new deal

All eyes on the LoL prize

'Deep remorse': SK Group's Chey Tae-won apologizes for SK Telecom hacking incident

SK Group chief tells parliamentary committee he won't attend hearing on SKT hacking
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)