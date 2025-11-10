Lee congratulates esports team T1 on 3rd straight LoL championship win
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 11:06
- YOON SO-YEON
President Lee Jae Myung on Monday congratulated Korean esports team T1 on winning the League of Legends (LoL) World Championships for the third consecutive year, calling it a "remarkable feat."
Lee posted the Facebook message after T1 clinched its third straight LoL title Sunday at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, the first time a team has achieved such a record in the esports' history.
"It is a remarkable feat that will go down in the history of esports," Lee wrote.
Lee said the Korean team once again demonstrated Korea's strength as an "esports powerhouse" and pledged continued support for the sector.
"The government will actively support the development of the culture industry, including esports, so that our athletes can continue to pursue their dreams and passions," he added.
Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, also congratulated the team. T1 is backed by SK's telecommunications company, SK Telecom.
Shortly after the match, Chey sent a congratulatory message to the team, praising the result as "a product of teamwork and a mindset of never backing down."
"The team's demonstration of surpassing its limits through belief in one another on the international stage has given inspiration and pride not only to South Korea but also to fans around the world," Chey was quoted as saying by the group.
Korean teams have now won the title four years in a row — DRX in 2022, followed by T1 from 2023 through 2025. The semifinal between T1 and TES drew more than 3.59 million concurrent viewers online.
