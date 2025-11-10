T1 wins LoL World Championship for 3rd straight year
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 08:51
Korea's T1 claimed its third consecutive title at the League of Legends (LoL) World Championship on Sunday, becoming the first team in history to achieve the feat.
In an all-Korean final at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, the team, captained by star player Faker, or Lee Sang-hyeok, defeated KT Rolster 3-2.
It is T1's sixth title at the Worlds — 2013, 2015, 2016, 2023, 2024 and 2025 — the most in LoL history.
T1 started strong, winning the first game of the best-of-five final, but lost the next two games as KT Rolster's offense gained momentum.
In the fourth game, T1 adopted effective strategies to fend off KT's early attacks and mounted a comeback to level the round 2-2.
In the decisive fifth game, T1 dominated from the start and captured the Summoner's Cup, the championship trophy.
