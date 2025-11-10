T1 wins LoL World Championship for 3rd straight year

Korea's T1 claimed its third consecutive title at the League of Legends (LoL) World Championship on Sunday, becoming the first team in history to achieve the feat.In an all-Korean final at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, the team, captained by star player Faker, or Lee Sang-hyeok, defeated KT Rolster 3-2.It is T1's sixth title at the Worlds — 2013, 2015, 2016, 2023, 2024 and 2025 — the most in LoL history.T1 started strong, winning the first game of the best-of-five final, but lost the next two games as KT Rolster's offense gained momentum.In the fourth game, T1 adopted effective strategies to fend off KT's early attacks and mounted a comeback to level the round 2-2.In the decisive fifth game, T1 dominated from the start and captured the Summoner's Cup, the championship trophy.Yonhap