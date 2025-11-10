 T1 wins LoL World Championship for 3rd straight year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Esports

print dictionary print

T1 wins LoL World Championship for 3rd straight year

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 08:51
In this photo provided by Riot Games, members of T1, including Faker, or Lee Sang-hyeok, third from right, pose with the Summoner's Cup after winning the final of the League of Legends World Championship at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, on Nov. 9. [YONHAP]

In this photo provided by Riot Games, members of T1, including Faker, or Lee Sang-hyeok, third from right, pose with the Summoner's Cup after winning the final of the League of Legends World Championship at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, on Nov. 9. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's T1 claimed its third consecutive title at the League of Legends (LoL) World Championship on Sunday, becoming the first team in history to achieve the feat.
 
In an all-Korean final at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium in Chengdu, China, the team, captained by star player Faker, or Lee Sang-hyeok, defeated KT Rolster 3-2.
 

Related Article

It is T1's sixth title at the Worlds — 2013, 2015, 2016, 2023, 2024 and 2025 — the most in LoL history.
 
T1 started strong, winning the first game of the best-of-five final, but lost the next two games as KT Rolster's offense gained momentum.
 
In the fourth game, T1 adopted effective strategies to fend off KT's early attacks and mounted a comeback to level the round 2-2.
 
In the decisive fifth game, T1 dominated from the start and captured the Summoner's Cup, the championship trophy.

Yonhap
tags T1 Faker League of Legends Korea

More in Esports

Lee congratulates esports team T1 on 3rd straight LoL championship win

Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok's legend continues as T1 wins LoL World Championship

T1 wins LoL World Championship for 3rd straight year

ILLIT's Minju performs at League of Legends Champions Korea finals

Esports legend Faker signs 4-year contract extension with T1

Related Stories

LoL world champions T1 dominate LCK Awards

Player moves start in earnest as dust settles after LoL Worlds

Esports legend Faker isn't going anywhere yet

Line of legends

Faker's T1 beat G2 3-2 to reach League of Legends MSI top eight
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)