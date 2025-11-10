North Korea's U-17 Women's World Cup victory tops domestic newspaper

North Korea's victory in the 2025 Under-17 Women's World Cup topped the country's main newspaper Monday, which described it as a feat of the "world's best team."North Korea defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in the final of the Under-17 Women's World Cup on Sunday in Morocco to win its second straight championship and a record fourth in total.Featuring the victory on the front page of its Monday edition, North Korea's most-read newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said North Korean players dominated the match from the beginning, leaving "a significant impression on football experts, fans and spectators around the world."The newspaper also hailed the team's victory in all seven matches of the tournament, saying they "clearly demonstrated their competence as the world's strongest team.""The latest tournament results have brought great inspirations to the people" in the run-up to the country's party congress, the Rodong Sinmun said.Several photos of Yu Jong-hyang, who received the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player and the Golden Boot as the top scorer with eight goals, and Kim Won-sim, the winner of the Silver Ball and Silver Boot awards, also appeared on the newspaper's front page.The North's state-run news agency and main broadcasting channel also covered the World Cup victory in detail, as the country appears to be using the occasion to boost internal unity.Yonhap