Oh Hyeon-gyu nets eighth goal in 1-1 draw with KAA Gent ahead of return for international friendlies
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 12:56 Updated: 10 Nov. 2025, 12:58
KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu scored his eighth goal of the 2025-26 season to hold KAA Gent to a 1-1 draw on Sunday while raising his goal tally in his final game before the November international break.
Oh struck a right-footed finish in the 24th minute at Planet Group Arena in Ghent, Belgium, giving the visitors the lead and registering his eighth goal of the campaign in his 20th appearance.
Oh was substituted off in the 76th minute after seeing his side concede the equalizer to Omri Gandelman in the 56th minute. The Genk forward will now jet off to Korea for November friendlies against Bolivia on Friday and Ghana on Nov. 18
He picked up one goal against Paraguay during the October international break and joins the Korean national team on the back of four goals and one assist across seven appearances from the Oct. 19 fixture to Sunday's.
Oh will vie for a spot in the starting XI alongside with fellow forwards: Los Angeles FC's Son Heung-min, FC Midtjylland's Cho Gue-sung and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan. Son and Hwang can execute both the No. 9 and winger roles, but have mostly occupied the flanks for Korea, while Cho plays a typical No. 9 role, which overlaps with Oh.
The November friendlies are one of the last preparatory stages ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the final national team friendlies taking place in Korea this year. The first against Bolivia will take place in Daejeon, with the Ghana match kicking off at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul.
For Oh, playing in the World Cup would mark his tournament debut. He was on the reserves list during the 2022 World Cup in the event that Son could not play, but he did not feature a single minute.
