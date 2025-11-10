 NFL kicker Younghoe Koo 'perfect' after taking long road back to playing field
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > More

print dictionary print

NFL kicker Younghoe Koo 'perfect' after taking long road back to playing field

Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 19:08
New York Giants kicker Younghoe Koo kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Nov. 9. [AP/YONHAP]

New York Giants kicker Younghoe Koo kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Nov. 9. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Younghoe Koo made his debut on Sunday for the New York Giants and delivered a strong performance in a 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, with CBS Sports describing his performance as “perfect.”
 
Koo attempted four kicks — two field goals and two extra points — and converted all of them to score eight points in a game against the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
 

Related Article

 
Koo’s story had taken many turns. After being released early by the Los Angeles Chargers in his rookie year in 2017, he spent two years fighting his way back into the NFL before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. 
 
By his eighth professional season, Koo had built a strong resume. In 2021, he became the first Korean to make the Pro Bowl — the NFL's all-star game — posting a 94.9 percent field-goal success rate. He later signed a lucrative contract reported at 6 billion won ($4.12 million) per year.
 
However, the NFL proved unforgiving. After a costly miss in this season’s opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that would have tied the game in the closing seconds, his role began to shrink. The Falcons benched him in the second week of the season and when his replacement excelled, the team released Koo on Sept. 19. 
 
With most rosters set just after the season began, opportunities were scarce. But the Giants signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 23. For an eighth-year veteran in his 30s, it marked a steep fall — practice squads are typically filled with players in their early 20s seeking to break into the league.
 
But Koo didn’t give up. He worked his way back, gradually outperforming highly touted prospect Jude McAtamney and catching the attention of head coach Brian Daboll.
 
After Graham Gano, the Giants’ starting kicker, suffered a neck injury following Week 9, Daboll promoted Koo to the first-team roster.
 
Koo responded with confidence in Sunday's game. In the second quarter, he tied the game with an extra point, then hit a 32-yard field goal to give the Giants a lead. He added another extra point in the third quarter and a field goal in the fourth.
 
Despite his performance, the Giants gave up 14 points in the fourth quarter and lost 24-20. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Younghoe Koo NFL New York Giants Debut Chicago Bears

More in More

NFL kicker Younghoe Koo 'perfect' after taking long road back to playing field

Cycling Korea: A weekend riverside ride from Seoul to the land of mountains and spicy chicken

An Se-young wins women's singles title at French Open, her ninth victory of the year

Mind really matters: Sports psychiatrist who guided athletes to Paris medals readies for World Cup

Cycling Korea, Day 6: Home stretch through Busan's urban jungle

Related Stories

Koo shines in Son's stead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Game-winning kick

New York greets the New Year

New York greets the New Year (KOR)

Bears sign Walker Lockett to complete 2021 foreign player lineup
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)