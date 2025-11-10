 Korea to send special envoy to Angola for 50th independence anniversary
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 12:14
Angola's President Joao Lourenco talks to the journalists during a joint press conference with India President Droupadi Murmu after their meeting at Presidential Palance, in Luanda, Angola on Nov. 8. [EPA/YONHAP]

Korea is sending a special envoy to Angola this week to attend celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the country's independence, the foreign ministry said Monday.
 
Kim Dong-chan, a retired diplomat and former ambassador to Angola, will take part in the commemorative event Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.
 

During his visit, Kim will deliver a personal letter from Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to Angolan President Joao Lourenco.
 
Korea and Angola have strengthened economic cooperation in recent years, with Korean companies winning multiple oil tanker orders from Angola, the continent's second-largest oil producer.
 
Angola gained independence from Portugal in 1975.
 

Yonhap
