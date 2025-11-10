Takaichi signals looser fiscal goal, urges BOJ rate hike caution

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday she would work on setting a new fiscal target extending through several years to allow more flexible spending, essentially watering down the country's commitment to fiscal consolidation.The new prime minister also renewed calls for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to go slow on interest rate hikes, despite signs that most central bank policymakers would prefer to see a resumption of monetary tightening sooner rather than later.Markets are watching to see when BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda will hold his first two-way meeting with the new prime minister, a symbolically important event that would signal both are communicating closely on monetary policy.The BOJ governor typically meets the prime minister days after inauguration, but such a meeting has not yet taken place since Takaichi assumed office on Oct. 21.In her push to revive growth, Takaichi said she would not rule out a cut to Japan's sales tax, reinforcing market expectations for her administration to prioritize steps to stimulate the economy over fixing worsening public finances.The remarks signal a major shift from past administrations that stuck to annual fiscal targets and emphasized the need to maintain market trust in Japan's finances, even as they deployed sizable spending packages.“We'll ensure to maintain market trust in Japan's sustainable finances,” Takaichi told parliament. “But unless we boost investment, the economy won't grow.”The administration's focus on expansionary policies could complicate the BOJ's decision on how soon to resume a rate-hike cycle that has been paused due to uncertainty over the economic fallout from higher U.S. tariffs.“I hope the BOJ guides appropriate monetary policy to stably and sustainably achieve 2 percent inflation driven not by cost-push factors, but wage increases,” Takaichi said, urging the BOJ to cooperate with government efforts to stimulate demand.A draft outline of Takaichi's economic package, seen by Reuters, also said it was “extremely important” for monetary policy to focus on achieving strong economic growth.The BOJ kept interest rates steady last month but its board saw a growing case to raise rates in the near-term, a summary of opinions at the meeting showed on Monday.The central bank next meets for a rate review on Dec. 18-19, around the time the administration finalizes a draft budget for next fiscal year.“The tone of the October summary suggests almost all in the board will vote for a rate hike if proposed by the governor,” said Ayako Fujita, chief Japan economist at JP Morgan.“But it's uncertain whether the BOJ can make necessary adjustments to avoid confrontation with the new administration,” she said.Takuji Aida, an economist chosen to join Takaichi's flagship economic panel, said the BOJ should avoid raising rates in December as the economy likely contracted in the third quarter, according to the Nikkei newspaper.Since taking office last month, Takaichi has pledged to compile a package of steps to cushion the blow from rising living costs, and boost investment in growth areas and defense.Analysts warn that such spending plans could threaten Japan's goal, set in a fiscal blueprint set in June, to deliver a primary budget surplus sometime through fiscal 2025 to 2026.Takaichi told parliament last week she would drop the idea of using the annual primary budget balance as Japan's fiscal consolidation goal, in favor of a new one that extends through several years.While she ruled out ditching the current target immediately, Takaichi said on Monday she would instruct her cabinet in January next year to start work on setting the new fiscal target.“From now on, I'd like to examine new measures to look at the balance [of budget] in a several years' horizon,” Takaichi told parliament on Monday.The primary budget balance, which excludes new bond sales and debt-servicing costs, measures the extent to which policy measures can be funded without resorting to debt.Japan has repeatedly pushed back the time frame for achieving a primary budget surplus as past governments continued to deploy massive spending packages to reflate the economy and fend off shocks such as the pandemic.Takaichi has criticized the primary budget balance as out of sync with global standards and constraining Japan's ability to use fiscal tools to prop up growth.Japan is saddled with public debt twice the size of its economy, which is the worst among major economies. Analysts warn the BOJ's rate-hike plans and dwindling purchase of government bonds would raise the cost of funding its huge debt pile.Reuters