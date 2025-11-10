 Thailand set to strengthen alcohol regulations for sellers and consumers alike
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 16:48
Hite Jinro's Gangwon brewery in Hongcheon, Gangwon [CHO YONG-JUN]

Thailand plans to strengthen its alcohol regulations, making both sellers and consumers — including foreign tourists — subject to punishment if caught drinking during restricted hours.
 
Anyone caught consuming alcohol during the nationwide sales ban from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. will face a fine of at least 10,000 baht ($310) under the revised law, according to the South China Morning Post on Saturday.  
 

Previously, only sellers were penalized for violating the ban, but the new rule expands punishment to include drinkers as well. The regulation also applies to international visitors.
 
The enforcement is strict — a person who purchases alcohol at 1:59 p.m. but continues drinking after 2 p.m. will be considered in violation and fined.
 
The decision has raised concerns among Thailand’s restaurant and tourism industries, which fear a drop in sales.
 
Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, a lawmaker from the opposition People’s Party, which has advocated for liberalizing alcohol sales, criticized the move, saying, "This law reflects the agenda of those seeking to tighten alcohol control and hinders efforts to liberalize the drinking industry."
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Thailand Alcohol

