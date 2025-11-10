 USDA tells states to undo efforts to issue full food aid benefits
Published: 10 Nov. 2025, 09:40
A man holds a sign reading ″SNAP Feeds Families,″ as food aid benefits come under threat due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, during ″A Rally for SNAP″ on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 28. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The U.S. Department of Agriculture directed states to roll back any steps taken to issue full food aid benefits to low-income Americans or risk financial penalties.
 
The new guidance issued late on Saturday follows a U.S. Supreme Court order on Friday that allowed the Trump administration to continue withholding $4 billion to fully fund the aid for nearly 42 million recipients, pending a lower-court ruling.
 

Related Article

 
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as food stamps, lapsed at the start of the month for the first time in the program's 60-year history due to the federal government shutdown, which is now in its 40th day.
 
Hours before the Supreme Court order, the USDA had informed states in a memo that it was working to comply with a federal judge's order to fully fund SNAP, even as the administration moved to appeal the ruling.
 
After receiving that Friday memo, several states said they were beginning the process of issuing full benefits.
 
But those state actions are now unauthorized because of the Supreme Court order, the USDA wrote in a guidance released on Saturday. State governments should instead issue only partial benefits, the USDA said.
 
"States must immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025," the memo issued by the USDA late Saturday said.
 
Volunteers place food items in vehicles during a mobile food distribution at Cedar Creek High School, as nearly 42 million Americans face a potential lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, known as food stamps, due to the second-longest U.S. government shutdown, in Cedar Creek, Texas, U.S., Nov. 1. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

"Failure to comply with this memorandum may result in USDA taking various actions, including cancellation of the Federal share of state administrative costs and holding states liable for any overissuances that result from the noncompliance," the USDA said.
 
Some states had previously said they would fund November SNAP benefits using state funds. It was not immediately clear whether the memo applied to actions taken by those states. The USDA did not respond to a request for additional comment.
 
Massachusetts and New Jersey, which were among the states that said on Friday they were moving to issue full benefits to SNAP recipients, criticized the guidance by the USDA.
 
"If President Trump wants to penalize states for preventing Americans from going hungry, we will see him in court," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a written statement.
 
"We will continue to work with [Massachusetts] Attorney General [Andrea] Campbell to make sure everyone gets the full benefits they are owed," Healey added.
 
A woman checks in with volunteers loading boxes of food into her car during an event held by the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in partnership with Bergen County to deliver emergency food relief to Federal workers and SNAP recipients amid the U.S. government shutdown in Leonia, New Jersey, U.S., Nov. 6. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A spokesperson for New Jersey's Office of the Governor said in a statement that the state is closely monitoring developments.
 
"Washington Republicans’ determination to starve American citizens during this government shutdown is shameful," the spokesperson said. "We hope that a fair resolution to this unnecessary, unprecedented problem is reached soon and federal funding for SNAP and other lapsed programs is backfilled."
 
Legal fight
 
States, cities and nonprofit organizations have sued the administration of President Donald Trump to issue full SNAP benefits after it said in October that the program would lapse on Nov. 1.
 
Two federal judges ruled on Oct. 31 that the administration needed to at least partially fund the benefits using an agency contingency fund of about $5 billion. SNAP benefits cost about $8 billion to $9 billion per month.
 
The administration said it would comply with the order, but warned of weeks or months of delay due to technical hurdles.
 
Cities and nonprofits represented by the liberal legal group Democracy Forward argued those actions were inadequate and pressed U.S. District Judge John McConnell in Rhode Island to order the administration to issue full benefits.
 
Volunteers load boxes of food into cars during an event held by the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in partnership with Bergen County to deliver emergency food relief to Federal workers and SNAP recipients amid the U.S. government shutdown in Leonia, New Jersey, U.S., Nov. 6. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

On Nov. 6, McConnell ordered the administration to fully fund November SNAP benefits by the following day, which was quickly appealed by the Department of Justice.
 
The Supreme Court's Friday order gave the Boston-based First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals additional time to consider the administration's formal request to only partially fund the benefits.
 
As the legal fight plays out, SNAP recipients have turned to already strained food pantries and made sacrifices like forgoing medications to stretch tight budgets.

Reuters
tags USDA Shutdown United States SNAP

