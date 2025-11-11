Cake to break the bank
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 18:44
Cakes are on display at a cafe in Seoul, on Nov. 11. As the holiday season approaches, "dessert-flation" is becoming a reality in Korea. According to the Korean Statistical Information Service operated by the Ministry of Data and Statistics, chocolate prices surged 16.3 percent last month, marking 16 straight months of double-digit growth. Coffee and bread prices also climbed sharply. [YONHAP]
