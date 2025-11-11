 Cake to break the bank
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Cake to break the bank

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 18:44
Cakes are on display at a cafe in Seoul, on Nov. 11. As the holiday season approaches, "dessert-flation" is becoming a reality in Korea. According to the Korean Statistical Information Service operated by the Ministry of Data and Statistics, chocolate prices surged 16.3 percent last month, marking 16 straight months of double-digit growth. Coffee and bread prices also climbed sharply. [YONHAP]

Cakes are on display at a cafe in Seoul, on Nov. 11. As the holiday season approaches, "dessert-flation" is becoming a reality in Korea. According to the Korean Statistical Information Service operated by the Ministry of Data and Statistics, chocolate prices surged 16.3 percent last month, marking 16 straight months of double-digit growth. Coffee and bread prices also climbed sharply. [YONHAP]

Cakes are on display at a cafe in Seoul, on Nov. 11. As the holiday season approaches, "dessert-flation" is becoming a reality in Korea. According to the Korean Statistical Information Service operated by the Ministry of Data and Statistics, chocolate prices surged 16.3 percent last month, marking 16 straight months of double-digit growth. Coffee and bread prices also climbed sharply.[YONHAP]
tags price surge

More in Economy

KDI sees continued gradual growth for 2025 and beyond

Only three in 10 Koreans believe that they or their children can climb the social, economic ladder

Cake to break the bank

Not won-derful

Gonna be, gonna be golden

Related Stories

Olive oil prices press bb.q into fried chicken rethink

Surging travel in Europe spikes concerns over tourism's drawbacks

Rise in household loans by major banks sharply slows on tougher lending rules

Record consumption

No time to lower your guard on Covid yet
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)