Local governments scramble to host 'artificial sun' lab to develop fusion energy
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 14:38
Local governments across Korea are scrambling to host a massive "artificial sun" research center to develop nuclear fusion, a technology that could reshape the country’s energy industry.
The project, led by the Ministry of Science and ICT, promises to bring significant economic growth, the creation of thousands of jobs and the development of a world-class research hub for next-generation clean energy. The ministry plans to select the final site by the end of November.
The ministry said Monday that it will receive applications from local governments seeking to host a national project aimed at developing core nuclear fusion technologies and building advanced research infrastructure until Thursday. Site inspections are scheduled for Friday to Nov. 20, followed by presentations on Nov. 21.
The facility aims to replicate the nuclear fusion process that powers the sun, producing vast amounts of energy by fusing hydrogen atoms. One gram of hydrogen can produce as much energy as eight tons of oil and emits no greenhouse gases, making it one of the cleanest and most efficient energy sources under development.
The government plans to invest 1.2 trillion won ($820 million) to begin construction in 2027 and complete the project by 2036. The selected region is expected to see an economic impact of over 10 trillion won, the establishment of around 300 companies and the creation of more than 10,000 jobs.
Contenders include Gunsan’s Saemangeum area in North Jeolla, Naju in South Jeolla, and Pohang and Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang.
The North Jeolla provincial government launched a committee last Thursday to push for the nuclear fusion research facility, emphasizing the strengths of its proposed site in the Saemangeum National Industrial Complex.
The province has proposed a 500,000-square-meter (124-acre) plot with stable power infrastructure and access to roads, railways, ports and airports.
Its proximity to the Institute of Plasma Technology under the Korea Institute of Fusion Energy also strengthens its case. The research center, which opened in 2012, has conducted plasma experiments for over a decade.
North Jeolla also emphasizes Saemangeum’s status as a RE100-based clean energy cluster, powered entirely by renewable sources such as solar and wind.
With hydrogen, secondary battery and carbon-material industries already established nearby, local officials say Saemangeum has high potential for expansion into future energy industries. However, as the area is built on reclaimed land, some experts have raised concerns about ground stability.
North Jeolla Gov. Kim Kwan-young said Saemangeum is the “realistic and inevitable choice” for the research facility, citing President Lee Jae Myung’s pledge to turn the region into a test bed for high-tech industries.
Meanwhile, South Jeolla and the Naju city government are promoting their "energy valley" centered on Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) and the Korea Institute of Energy Technology (Kentech) as a strong foundation for fusion energy research.
Naju is home to Kepco’s headquarters as well as subsidiaries Kepco KPS and Kepco KDN, along with more than 670 energy companies, forming a well-established ecosystem for energy research and industry.
The proposed site in Naju sits on a solid granite base and offers robust transportation links, including high-speed rail access.
Kentech is also constructing a 495-billion-won superconductor testing facility, one of eight core components of fusion technology, scheduled for completion next year.
Naju has been designated an "energy industry convergence complex" and a "national energy industrial complex," reflecting its long-term commitment to next-generation energy development. The city, which brands itself as Korea’s “energy capital,” also highlights its infrastructure and quality of life for researchers and workers.
Naju Mayor Yoon Byung-tae said the city will focus on demonstrating “the capabilities of an energy capital equipped with Kepco and Kentech's top fusion-energy expertise.”
