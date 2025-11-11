 Korean, Hungarian central banks sign MOU to boost cooperation
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 08:55
Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong speaks during a press conference on the Monetary Policy Board’s interest rate decision at the Bank of Korea headquarters in Jung District, Seoul, on Oct. 23. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korea's central bank said Monday it has signed an agreement with the Hungarian central bank to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation.
 
Under the signed memorandum of understanding, the Bank of Korea (BOK) and the Magyar Nemzeti Bank agreed to further strengthen their cooperative relationship by sharing information and expertise and conducting joint research and workshops across various policy areas, according to the BOK.
 

"Stronger cooperation with Hungary, a strategically located country in Europe, is expected to serve as an important opportunity for the two central banks to share policy experiences and enhance their capacity to respond to global economic uncertainty and financial market volatility," the BOK said in a release.
 

