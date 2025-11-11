 Kospi opens higher amid hopes for end to U.S. government shutdown
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher amid hopes for end to U.S. government shutdown

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 09:47
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi on the morning of Nov. 11. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi on the morning of Nov. 11. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, amid hopes for an end to the U.S. government shutdown.
 
The benchmark Kospi rose 89.06 points, or 2.19 percent, to 4,162.30 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.81 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.27 percent.
 
The U.S. Senate advanced a plan to end the record-long government shutdown, and U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for the bipartisan deal.
 
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks traded higher.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 3.88 percent, and its chip rival SK hynix climbed 3.3 percent.
 
Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.74 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia gained 0.97 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution added 3.97 percent, and leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 2.04 percent.
 
Among decliners, Hyundai Steel slipped 0.78 percent, and leading shipping firm HMM lost 0.74 percent.
 
The local currency had been trading at 1,456.75 won against the dollar as of 9:15 a.m. The exchange rate was up 0.37 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,451.4 won.

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher amid hopes for end to U.S. government shutdown

Korean, Hungarian central banks sign MOU to boost cooperation

Kospi up more than 3% on hopes for dividend tax reform, end of U.S. shutdown

Won-dollar exchange rate soars to 1,460 range for first time in seven months

Kospi opens higher on bargain hunting

Related Stories

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release

Seoul shares close lower after profit-taking and Powell's comments

Seoul shares soar over 1 percent on rate-cut hopes

Kospi closes lower on uncertainty over new U.S. chip tariffs

Seoul shares close tad higher amid lack of momentum
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)