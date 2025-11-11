 HYBE to host Global Leadership Summit for subsidiary leaders
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HYBE to host Global Leadership Summit for subsidiary leaders

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 10:31
HYBE logo [HYBE]

HYBE logo [HYBE]

 
K-pop powerhouse HYBE will hold a get-together for the leaders of its global subsidiaries to discuss the future of HYBE labels in the upcoming year.
 
The get-together, dubbed the "Global Leadership Summit," will take place for three days in Incheon from Tuesday to Thursday. Heads and managers from HYBE's global subsidiaries — established in Korea, Japan, the United States, Latin America, China and India — will sit down to brief each other on their status quo and share their mid to long-term goals for the company.
 

Related Article

 
This is the fourth summit, ever since the first edition was held in June 2023. A total of 80 HYBE leaders including Isaac Lee, CEO of HYBE America, Kim Young-min, president of HYBE Japan, Mitra Darab, CEO of HYBE X Geffen Records and Scott Borchetta, CEO of BMLG will attend, according to HYBE.
 
"Our ability to grow with one single vision across six different regions is based on our corporate culture where people from different backgrounds candidly share their thoughts and opinions to find the best solution for each corporate body," said Lee Jae-sang, CEO of HYBE, in a press release.
 
"With this year's summit, we will share the insights we have accumulated while executing the HYBE 2.0 strategy and create a bigger synergy on growth."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags HYBE

More in Industry

Biotech industry output rises 9.8% in 2024 despite global uncertainty

HYBE to host Global Leadership Summit for subsidiary leaders

Top office presses ahead with 2035 emissions reduction as industries fear costs, cut in competitiveness

HYBE weathers Q3 losses from restructuring, IP investment but CEO predicts mid-term rebound

KAI to upgrade KF-16 simulators under ties with Lockheed Martin

Related Stories

HYBE hits record revenue of $465 million in Q2 despite BTS break

HYBE affiliates behind NewJeans, Le Sserafim hit financial high notes thanks to fandoms

HYBE signs official music distribution deal in China

HYBE audition program featuring Kim Jae-joong to premiere on Feb. 15

HYBE to revamp multilabel structure under new '2.0' plan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)