HYBE to host Global Leadership Summit for subsidiary leaders
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 10:31
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
K-pop powerhouse HYBE will hold a get-together for the leaders of its global subsidiaries to discuss the future of HYBE labels in the upcoming year.
The get-together, dubbed the "Global Leadership Summit," will take place for three days in Incheon from Tuesday to Thursday. Heads and managers from HYBE's global subsidiaries — established in Korea, Japan, the United States, Latin America, China and India — will sit down to brief each other on their status quo and share their mid to long-term goals for the company.
This is the fourth summit, ever since the first edition was held in June 2023. A total of 80 HYBE leaders including Isaac Lee, CEO of HYBE America, Kim Young-min, president of HYBE Japan, Mitra Darab, CEO of HYBE X Geffen Records and Scott Borchetta, CEO of BMLG will attend, according to HYBE.
"Our ability to grow with one single vision across six different regions is based on our corporate culture where people from different backgrounds candidly share their thoughts and opinions to find the best solution for each corporate body," said Lee Jae-sang, CEO of HYBE, in a press release.
"With this year's summit, we will share the insights we have accumulated while executing the HYBE 2.0 strategy and create a bigger synergy on growth."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)