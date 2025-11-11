Korean gov't again postpones decision to let Google export hi-res map data
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 17:36 Updated: 11 Nov. 2025, 18:17
The Korean government has postponed its decision on whether to allow Google to export the country's high-resolution map data, delaying the review for a third time.
A government consultative body consisting of officials from nine ministries, including the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of National Defense and the National Intelligence Service, said Tuesday it would defer ruling on the matter.
The National Geographic Information Institute has instructed Google to submit a revised application by Feb. 5 next year, after which a final decision will be made.
Google first filed its request in February to export 1:5,000 scale map data, capable of depicting 50 meters (164 feet) of real-world distance in a single centimeter of detail. The company currently uses 1:25,000-scale maps in Korea.
Under the Spatial Information Management Act, exporting maps more detailed than 1:25,000 requires the approval of the land minister.
The consultative body held meetings in May and August but postponed its decision both times due to unresolved national security concerns. During that period, the government presented three conditions to Google: masking sensitive security facilities, omitting coordinate data and establishing a data center in Korea.
Google said in a press briefing on Sept. 9 that it agreed to implement two conditions — blurring security facilities and excluding coordinates from the data — but the consultative body said the company failed to submit documentation detailing how it would implement those measures.
“They did not submit documents that clearly specify when and how they plan to implement these commitments,” an official from the National Geographic Information Institute said. “Google’s statement of intent has no legal weight, so we had no choice but to defer the decision.”
High-resolution data is essential for Google to develop mobility services such as navigation, autonomous vehicles, drones and robotic delivery systems.
South Korea is one of only three countries — along with China and North Korea — where Google Maps does not support driving or walking directions.
Korean tech companies, including Naver, Kakao and TMAP Mobility, dominate Korea’s map service market and have expressed concern that Google’s entry could diminish their market share.
Analysts say if Google, which offers map services in 74 languages, begins attracting foreign tourist traffic in Korea, it could leverage that base to enhance its service and marginalize local platforms.
Despite the pressure, industry insiders believe the government is unlikely to approve the export request soon. Google continues to resist the requirement to establish a data center in Korea.
“Google has never invested in separate infrastructure to comply with a specific country’s regulatory demands,” one IT industry official said. “It is unlikely that Google will agree to the condition of establishing a data center.”
