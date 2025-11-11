Retailers hoping for 2025 rebound in their Christmas stockings through larger displays and themed markets
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 19:58
Major retailers in Korea are going all out on Christmas marketing efforts this year, hoping to bounce back from a muted holiday season in 2024, when unseasonably warm weather and political unrest over the Dec. 3 martial law incident dampened consumer sentiment.
With colder weather arriving early and expectations of “revenge spending” from consumers eager to make up for last year, retailers are anticipating stronger sales and heavier foot traffic.
Department stores are competing to attract visitors through immersive Christmas experiences. Lotte Department Store will launch its largest-ever “Christmas Market” at the World Park Lawn Plaza near Lotte World Tower in Jamsil, southern Seoul, beginning Nov. 20.
Designed to resemble a traditional European-style Christmas market, the venue will feature a wide range of holiday-themed products for sale.
Anticipating a larger-than-usual turnout, Lotte increased the number of entry tickets available. The first round of tickets, released on Monday, sold out in just 10 minutes.
In addition, Lotte’s flagship store in Jung District and its neighboring Avenuel and Young Plaza buildings have been decked out with festive lights and illustrations. A 13-meter (43-foot) Christmas tree has been erected near Exit 7 of Euljiro 1-ga Station.
“This year’s theme is ‘Sweet Holiday,’ which conveys messages of comfort and encouragement,” said a Lotte Department Store official. “The number of LED lights on the exteriors of the Myeongdong and Jamsil stores totals 30,000.”
Shinsegae Department Store is hosting its own Christmas Wonderland market at its Gangnam branch through Dec. 30. The basement-level “House of Shinsegae” and “Sweet Park” sections have been transformed with festive decor, offering a variety of seasonal products and decorations.
The store has also begun screening a Christmas-themed video titled “A Magical World That Connects Time” on the massive media facade of its main branch in Jung District.
“To enhance the immersive experience, we’ve expanded the screen to the size of three basketball courts — about 1,354 square meters,” said a Shinsegae representative. “Shinsegae Square was a major photo-op spot last year, drawing more than one million visitors.”
Hyundai Department Store has adopted the theme “Harry the Baby Bear’s Christmas Workshop” at all locations, including its Apgujeong flagship and The Hyundai Seoul, since the start of the month. The fifth-floor Sounds Forest H Village at The Hyundai Seoul features hands-on spaces such as “Santa’s House” and a “Gift Workshop.”
“Year-end holidays are the peak season, and Christmas-related foot traffic often determines fourth-quarter results,” said an industry official. “Retailers are going all out on their holiday campaigns.”
Major coffee chains have also rolled out their seasonal menus. Starbucks Korea has partnered with the picture book series “Where’s Wally?” to launch themed drinks, cakes and merchandise, while SPC Group’s Pascucci is offering celebratory cakes such as the “Wonderland Tree,” shaped like a Christmas tree.
Hotels are opening reservations for their holiday desserts as well. Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts will begin taking preorders on Dec. 1 for its “Lumiere Blanche” cake, which features a snow-covered village motif. Paradise Hotels and Resorts will start taking reservations for five limited-edition Christmas cakes on Friday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)