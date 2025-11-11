Skyscanner to hold Black Friday sale starting next week
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 16:31
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Ticket booking platform Skyscanner is set to hold a special Black Friday airfare promotion from Monday until the end of this month.
Discounts up to 30 percent will be applied to flights by local airlines T’way Air, Jeju Air and Jin Air that are reserved via the Skyscanner website beginning at 6 a.m. Monday.
T’way Air will offer a 12 percent cap discount for flights scheduled from Nov. 25 to Oct. 24, 2026, in addition to a 10 percent cap for Jeju Air flights through March 28, 2026, and a 30 percent cap for Jin Air flights from Monday to Nov. 28.
It is Skyscanner’s first Black Friday promotional event in Korea.
