Korean fans react to Troye Sivan's kimchi post on social media

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 10:37
Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan uploaded a post saying ″I love kimchi so much″ on his Instagram. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Australian pop star Troye Sivan stirred up Korean social media on Sunday after declaring his love for kimchi, posting “I love kimchi so much” on Instagram with a crying emoji.
 
Korean fans were puzzled by the sudden mention, with some commenting online, “Does he know it’s kimjang season?” Kimjang, the act of making and sharing kimchi, usually happens in late autumn.
 

Others speculated that the post might hint at an upcoming visit to Korea, asking, “Is he coming for a concert soon?”
 
Born in South Africa and raised in Australia, Sivan has long shown an interest in Korean culture. He has performed in Korea twice and has collaborated with Hyunjin of boy band Stray Kids and co-wrote a song for BTS.
 
The post comes amid a growing trend of global celebrities expressing affection for Korean food. 
 
U.S. rapper Cardi B recently mentioned on a social media livestream that she bought Korean spicy tuna at H Mart, a Korean supermarket chain in the United States. She mixed it with mayonnaise and rice, and wrapped it in gim (dried seaweed) before eating.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
