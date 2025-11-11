Iri Station explosion: When corruption and negligence collided (KOR)

At 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 11, 1977, a deafening explosion tore through Iri Station in North Jeolla. A freight train loaded with around 30 tons of dynamite, ammonium nitrate and detonators exploded, engulfing the station in flames. The blast killed 59 people, injured 1,402 and leveled every building within a 500-meter radius, turning the area into rubble.Investigations revealed that several railway employees had accepted bribes, or “express fees,” to allow trains to make unnecessary stops. The freight train carrying explosives from Korea Explosives Co. — now Hanwha Group — had stopped at Iri Station for that very reason, exposing how such corruption had become routine.Personal negligence exacerbated the disaster. The train’s security guard, identified by his surname Shin, reportedly drank while waiting for the delay to end. He returned to the freight car, lit a candle and fell asleep in his sleeping bag. When the candle fell and ignited a box nearby, Shin briefly tried to put out the fire but soon fled the scene. He survived without injury, while dozens of others perished.The tragedy was a convergence of small but fatal errors. If station workers had not demanded bribes, if the guard had not been drinking, if he had slept elsewhere or if a fire extinguisher had been available inside the freight car, the explosion might never have occurred. Donations poured in from across the country, but it took years for the city to recover from the physical and emotional scars.Nearly half a century later, Korea has endured other national disasters, including the Sewol ferry sinking and Itaewon crowd crush. The country has since placed greater emphasis on safety, yet serious accidents still occur. Despite official vows to prevent another tragedy, Korea continues to struggle with a culture that treats disasters as political issues rather than as systemic failures requiring reform.The Iri Station explosion remains a painful reminder that safety is not secured by technology or slogans alone. It demands transparency, responsibility and the will to change the habits that allow negligence and corruption to persist.1977년 11월 11일, 오후 9시 45분. 전라북도 이리역에서 폭음과 함께 섬광이 솟구쳤다. 정차되어 있던 화물열차에 실린 30t의 다이너마이트·초산암모니아·뇌관 등이 폭발한 것이다. 총 59명이 사망하고 1402명이 부상을 입었으며 이리역 주변은 반경 500m 이내의 건물 전부가 파괴되며 말 그대로 폐허가 되었다.당시 철도 직원들 중 일부는 화물 열차를 통과시키지 않고 ‘급행료’라는 뇌물을 받았다. 이러한 행태는 ‘관행’이라는 이름 하에 묵인되어 왔다. 문제의 한국화약 호송열차가 이리역에 정차했던 것도 그런 이유 때문이었다. 구조적인 문제가 바닥에 깔려 있었던 셈이다.개인의 책임도 적지 않았다. 대기 시간이 하염없이 늘어지자 화물 호송원 신모씨는 술을 마시고 돌아와 열차 화물칸에 들어가 침낭을 덮고 촛불을 켠 채 눈을 붙였다. 그러다가 촛불을 쓰러뜨렸는데, 상자에 불이 옮겨붙자 이내 진화를 포기하고 도망쳐버렸다. 59명이 목숨을 잃었지만 실수로 불을 낸 당사자는 부상조차 입지 않았다.모든 대형 참사는 몇 가지 사소한 원인이 중첩되어 발생한다. 철도 직원들이 화물차를 막고 돈을 뜯어내려 하지 않았다면, 신모씨가 술을 마시지 않았다면, 화물차가 아닌 곳에서 잤다면, 촛불을 켜지 않았더라면, 화물차 내에 소화기 등이 배치되어 초기 진화가 가능했다면 이리역 폭발 사고는 없었을 것이다. 온 국민의 성금이 모이고 도움의 손길이 쏟아졌지만 사고의 후폭풍을 극복하는 데에는 오랜 세월이 필요했다.세월호 참사, 이태원 참사 등을 겪으면서 오늘날 우리는 그 어느 때보다 안전을 외치는 나라에 살게 되었다. 하지만 작고 큰 인명 사고는 여전히 끊이지 않는다. 사고와 재난을 정치적 갈등의 소재로 삼는 대신 구조적 원인을 바로잡고 개인의 의식을 고취시키는 성숙한 문화가 우리에게는 아직 요원한 것일까.