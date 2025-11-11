Silence from PPP over Kim Gi-hyeon’s wife and luxury gift (KOR)

The luxury gift scandal involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee has now reached the People Power Party (PPP), yet its leadership remains silent. The special counsel team led by Min Jung-ki investigating Kim found a luxury clutch bag during a search of her residence on Nov. 6. It was later revealed that the bag had been given to her by the wife of Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, who served as PPP chair. Kim acknowledged that his wife presented the gift shortly after the March 8, 2023 party convention, calling it “a social courtesy.” He insisted that neither he nor his wife had any reason to seek favors from the president or the first lady. His explanation, however, strains credibility. Are PPP leaders suggesting it is customary to offer designer gifts to the president’s spouse after taking office?More troubling than Kim’s weak defense is the party’s inaction. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former first lady Kim Keon Hee have been detained in an unprecedented case involving martial law abuses and corruption allegations. Lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, who once served as the party’s floor leader, was arrested for violating the Political Funds Act. Now a former party leader is entangled in a similar scandal, yet the PPP has taken no meaningful steps to address it.The timing of the gift and Kim’s political behavior raise further doubts. During the early phase of the 2023 leadership race, Kim trailed his rivals while the presidential office attacked his competitor Ahn Cheol-soo. Another contender, Na Kyung-won, withdrew after heavy pressure from Yoon’s aides. The rule change that made the party vote 100 percent determined by members was widely viewed as favoring Kim. For him to call a gift made right after that race a “courtesy” defies public sense. Reports say a note attached to the bag read, “Thank you for helping Rep. Kim win the party chairmanship.”As party leader, Kim was criticized for following Yoon’s line without question and resigned after less than 10 months. During the impeachment turmoil, he even joined other lawmakers in blocking prosecutors from executing a warrant at the presidential residence. Some now suspect he may have feared exposure of the luxury gift his wife had given.Investigators reportedly discovered several other designer handbags and luxury goods at the former first couple’s home and office. The PPP must determine whether other party figures also provided gifts to the first lady. Relying solely on the special counsel is not enough. The party must conduct its own investigation and demonstrate genuine accountability. Only through such introspection can it preserve what little public trust remains. Remaining silent will only deepen suspicion and invite yet another scandal.김건희 여사의 명품 수수 의혹이 국민의힘으로 번졌는데도 당 지도부는 책임 있는 후속 조치를 외면하고 있다. 김 여사 의혹을 수사 중인 민중기 특검팀은 지난 6일 김 여사 자택 압수수색에서 명품 클러치백을 발견했다. 이 가방은 국민의힘 대표를 지낸 김기현 의원의 부인이 건넨 것으로 드러났다. 김 의원은 2023년 3·8 전당대회 직후 부인이 김 여사에게 선물한 사실을 시인하면서 “사회적 예의 차원”이라고 해명했다. 그러면서 “이미 여당 대표로 당선된 저나 저의 아내가 대통령 부부에게 청탁할 내용도 없었고 그럴 이유도 없었다”고 주장했다. 설득력이 떨어지는 해명이다. 국민의힘에서는 당 지도부가 되면 의례적으로 영부인에게 명품을 선물해 왔다는 말인가.김 의원의 해명도 황당하지만 당의 대응은 더욱 실망스럽다. 윤석열 전 대통령의 비상계엄 선포와 김 여사의 각종 비리 의혹으로 전직 대통령 부부가 구속되는 사상 초유의 사태가 벌어졌다. 원내대표를 지낸 권성동 의원이 정치자금법 위반 혐의로 구속된 데 이어 전직 당 대표까지 불미스러운 일에 연루됐는데도 별다른 조치를 하지 않고 있다.김 의원 부인이 명품백을 건넨 시점이나 이후 김 의원 행동을 돌이켜보면 석연찮은 정황이 한둘이 아니다. 전당대회 선거 초반 김 의원이 열세를 보이자 대통령실은 경쟁자인 안철수 의원을 직접 공격하고 나섰다. 대표 도전을 준비하던 나경원 의원은 대통령실과 윤 전 대통령 측근들의 파상 압박에 출마를 포기했다. 전당대회 룰을 당원 투표 100%로 바꾼 것도 김 의원 맞춤형이라는 시각이 팽배했다. 그런 전당대회 직후의 ‘예의 차원’ 선물이라니, 국민이 납득하겠는가. 가방에서는 ‘김(기현) 의원의 당 대표 당선을 도와주셔서 감사합니다’라고 쓴 메모까지 나왔다고 한다.김 의원은 당 대표 재임 중에도 윤 전 대통령 뜻만 따랐다는 비판을 받다가 10개월도 못 채우고 사퇴했다. 탄핵 국면에서는 다른 의원들과 함께 한남동 관저로 달려가 공수처의 체포영장 집행을 막기도 했다. 윤 전 대통령 수사 과정에서 부인이 선물한 명품백이 드러날까 봐 걱정했을지 모른다는 의심마저 든다.윤 전 대통령 부부 자택과 사무실 등에서는 문제의 명품백 이외에도 다른 브랜드의 명품백과 고가 의류 등이 다수 발견됐다고 한다. 국민의힘은 김 의원 이외에도 김 여사에게 금품을 건넨 당내 인사가 있는지 선제적으로 진상조사에 나설 필요가 있다. 특검에만 진상 규명을 맡기지 말고, 스스로 뼈를 깎는 자성에 나서야 한다. 그것이 그나마 남은 신뢰를 지키는 일이다. 지금처럼 모르쇠로 일관하다가 또 어떤 명품이 등장해 국민을 실망시킬지 아무도 장담할 수 없다.