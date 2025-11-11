 Back together, Momoland launches Japanese fan club
Back together, Momoland launches Japanese fan club

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 16:55
Girl group Momoland [INYEON ENTERTAINMENT]

After reuniting earlier this year, girl group Momoland has officially launched its official Japanese fan club.
 
Momoland opened “Merry-Go-Round Japan” on Monday, according to the girl group’s agency Inyeon Entertainment on Tuesday.
 
 

The fan club offers several personalized benefits, including a Q&A radio segment where members answer fan questions in their own voices, digital membership cards with personalized nicknames and birthday messages from the members themselves.
 
Momoland debuted in 2016 with seven members: Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin and Nancy. Daisy and Taeha joined in 2017 but left in 2019, the same year Yeonwoo also departed. The agency at the time said Yeonwoo left to focus on her acting career, but she later denied this, fueling speculation that she had been forced out.
 
The sextet effectively disbanded in early 2023 following the expiration of its contract with MLD Entertainment, but announced its reunion in May after signing with Inyeon Entertainment.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Momoland Japan Inyeon Entertainment

