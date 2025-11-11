Been a Verivery long time, but boy band set to return with new music
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 12:31 Updated: 11 Nov. 2025, 12:55
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Verivery is set to release new music for the first time in nearly three years with its fourth single “Lost and Found” on Dec. 1, agency Jellyfish Entertainment said Tuesday.
The band last released its seventh EP “Liminality — EP. DREAM” in May 2023.
According to a schedule image released by the agency, the band will release a series of teaser photos counting down to the album’s release, beginning Friday. The tracklist will be revealed later.
Verivery debuted in January 2019 with the EP “Veri-Us.” The septet, consisting of members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung and Kangmin, has released songs like “Ring Ring Ring” (2019), “From Now” (2019), “Tag Tag Tag” (2019), “Lay Back” (2020) and “Thunder” (2020).
