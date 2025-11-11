 Been a Verivery long time, but boy band set to return with new music
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Been a Verivery long time, but boy band set to return with new music

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 12:31 Updated: 11 Nov. 2025, 12:55
Boy band Verivery [JELLYFISH ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Verivery [JELLYFISH ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Verivery is set to release new music for the first time in nearly three years with its fourth single “Lost and Found” on Dec. 1, agency Jellyfish Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The band last released its seventh EP “Liminality — EP. DREAM” in May 2023.
 

Related Article

According to a schedule image released by the agency, the band will release a series of teaser photos counting down to the album’s release, beginning Friday. The tracklist will be revealed later.
 
Verivery debuted in January 2019 with the EP “Veri-Us.” The septet, consisting of members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung and Kangmin, has released songs like “Ring Ring Ring” (2019), “From Now” (2019), “Tag Tag Tag” (2019), “Lay Back” (2020) and “Thunder” (2020).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags verivery

More in K-pop

Been a Verivery long time, but boy band set to return with new music

'Golden' remains at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

HYBE to host Global Leadership Summit for subsidiary leaders

Blackpink's Jennie to headline Mad Cool Festival in Spain next year

Seventeen's Hoshi to release first all-English song 'Fallen Superstar'

Related Stories

Latest release by Verivery sees chart appearance across the world

K-pop boy band Verivery teases comeback for November 14

Verivery's Minchan to re-join band after 8-month break

Verivery's fifth EP ranks in top 10 on iTunes charts in 15 countries

Boy band Verivery's sixth EP tops U.S. iTunes charts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)