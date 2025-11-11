Blackpink's Jennie to headline Mad Cool Festival in Spain next year
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 10:11
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Jennie of girl group Blackpink will headline Spain's 2026 Mad Cool Festival in July next year, her agency Odd Atelier said Tuesday.
Jennie will take the main stage of the festival on July 9, the second day of the four-day festival, according to the agency. Jennie is the only K-pop artist to be invited to the festival.
The Made Cool Festival began in 2016 with artists from diverse genres. Pop stars, including Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo and Muse, have taken part in the past.
For next year's event, Jennie will perform alongside some of the biggest names in pop music, including Foo Fighters, Florence + the Machine, Twenty One Pilots and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.
Jennie took part in the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April as the first K-pop solo singer to take the Outdoor Theater of the festival.
