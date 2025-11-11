 Blackpink's Jennie to headline Mad Cool Festival in Spain next year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink's Jennie to headline Mad Cool Festival in Spain next year

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 10:11
Singer Jennie to perform at the 2026 Mad Cool Festival in July 2026 [2026 MAD COOL FESTIVAL]

Singer Jennie to perform at the 2026 Mad Cool Festival in July 2026 [2026 MAD COOL FESTIVAL]

 
Singer Jennie of girl group Blackpink will headline Spain's 2026 Mad Cool Festival in July next year, her agency Odd Atelier said Tuesday.
 
Jennie will take the main stage of the festival on July 9, the second day of the four-day festival, according to the agency. Jennie is the only K-pop artist to be invited to the festival.
 

Related Article

 
The Made Cool Festival began in 2016 with artists from diverse genres. Pop stars, including Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo and Muse, have taken part in the past.
 
For next year's event, Jennie will perform alongside some of the biggest names in pop music, including Foo Fighters, Florence + the Machine, Twenty One Pilots and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.
 
Jennie took part in the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April as the first K-pop solo singer to take the Outdoor Theater of the festival.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jennie Blackpink

More in K-pop

'Golden' remains at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

HYBE to host Global Leadership Summit for subsidiary leaders

Blackpink's Jennie to headline Mad Cool Festival in Spain next year

Seventeen's Hoshi to release first all-English song 'Fallen Superstar'

China's K-pop band hopes to follow in BTS's footsteps

Related Stories

Court grants Jennie injunction against book by man claiming to be her father

Jennie's 'Ruby' debuts at No. 7 on Billboard albums chart

Fans accuse actor Margaret Qualley of being 'racist' to Blackpink's Jennie

Blackpink's Jennie apologizes for smoking e-cigarette indoors

Blackpink's Jennie hosts 'Rubify' event in Seoul to showcase debut solo album
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)