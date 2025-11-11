'Golden' remains at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

"Golden," a hit song from the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," held steady at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, Billboard said Monday.The track remained in second place for the third straight week, following eight nonconsecutive weeks at the top of the chart.Taylor Swift's latest single, "The Fate of Ophelia," continued its reign at No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week.Michael Jackson's iconic hit "Thriller" (1982) re-entered the Hot 100 at No. 10, as the song's popularity surged during the Halloween week. The achievement makes Jackson the first artist to reach the chart's top 10 in six different decades — the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.The Billboard Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, combining data from streaming, radio airplay and sales.Yonhap