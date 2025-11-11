MC Mong defends Hitler painting as he gets slammed on social media
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 14:52
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Singer and producer MC Mong responded to criticism over a painting of Hitler displayed in his home, asking that it be viewed and understood as a work of art, via a social media post on Tuesday.
“The thing about artworks is that some are created with the intent to condemn, not worship, and there are art enthusiasts who appreciate such works,” MC Mong said in the post.
“Some of you apparently do not understand art and are ignorant enough to think that simply writing [hate comments] makes you right,” he continued.
Introducing it as one of artist Ok Seung-cheol’s early paintings, MC Mong explained that Hitler’s red-colored mustache symbolizes greed and egotism, serving as a metaphor for the barbarity of human nature — specifically, the tendency to “suck the blood of others.”
“And for the record, I hate Hitler,” MC Mong said. “So very extremely. I despise anyone who instigates war.”
The controversy comes after MC Mong recently posted a photograph of the interior of his home, featuring the painting in question. Some online users attacked the singer for the painting’s “lack of historic sensitivity.”
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)