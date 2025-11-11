MC Mong defends Hitler painting as he gets slammed on social media

'The most Korean, most global': MAMA 2025 roars with KPop Demon Hunters, Michelle Yeoh

Singer Heize to hold her first year-end concert in two years

Rookie boy band flips the script from bookish to bold

Related Stories

Close Your Eyes dreams of white, ghosty summer in new EP

Rookie boy band Close Your Eyes to release documentary series in May

Close Your Eyes to release new EP 'blackout' in November

New boy band Close Your Eyes to debut next month

Rookie K-pop boy band Close Your Eyes to launch first Asia fan meeting tour in May