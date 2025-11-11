 Rookie boy band flips the script from bookish to bold
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rookie boy band flips the script from bookish to bold

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 17:29
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Boy band Close Your Eyes performs ″X″ during a press showcase for its third EP, ″blackout,″ in western Seoul on Nov. 11. [NEWS1]

Boy band Close Your Eyes performs ″X″ during a press showcase for its third EP, ″blackout,″ in western Seoul on Nov. 11. [NEWS1]

 
How soon is too soon for K-pop rookies to switch up their style? For Close Your Eyes, seven months is just right, as the boy band revs up to break boundaries and reveal new sides, trading poetry for horsepower with its latest release.
 
“We’ve made a bold change in this album because, as the line ‘until we break it’ in our new lead track suggests, we wanted to show that we can do anything without limitations,” said member Seo Kyoung-bae during a press showcase for its third EP, "blackout," in western Seoul on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
True to Seo’s words, the septet — consisting of Seo, Jeon Min-wook, Jang Yeo-jun, Ma Jingxiang, Kim Sung-min, Song Seung-ho and Kenshin — took a sharp one-eighty from the boyish, youthful image of its previous releases to a more confident, charismatic style with “blackout.”
 
Boy band Close Your Eyes pose for photos during a press showcase for its third EP, ″blackout,″ in western Seoul on Nov. 11. [NEWS1]

Boy band Close Your Eyes pose for photos during a press showcase for its third EP, ″blackout,″ in western Seoul on Nov. 11. [NEWS1]

 
The new EP comes just four months after its second EP, “Snowy Summer,” and seven months after its debut EP, “Eternalt.” The album features six songs: dual lead tracks “X” and “SOB,” along with B-sides, “Chic,” “2.0,” “Who’s Dat” and an English version of “X.” The music video for “SOB,” a collaborative work with Grammy-winning DJ Imanbek, was released on Oct. 30.
 
The lead track, “X,” is an R&B dance song that blends smooth bass rhythms with sleek aesthetics, as the members donned driver-inspired outfits for the album visuals and showcase. Jeon contributed to the lyrics of the song, and Kenshin to crafting the choreography.
 
Close Your Eyes' third EP, "blackout" [UNCORE]

Close Your Eyes' third EP, "blackout" [UNCORE]

 
Close Your Eyes debuted under Uncore in April, after being formed through the JTBC survival television show “Project 7” (2024). With its first EP, “Eternalt,” Close Your Eyes debuted with a unique "literary boys" concept, marked by emotive sounds, poetic titles and a soft aesthetic. This youthful direction carried into its second EP, "Snowy Summer." The septet has won first place at weekly music programs twice with "All My Poetry" from the debut EP and three times with "Snowy Summer."
 
“The new album tells the story of boys growing, surpassing fears and limitations,” said Jang. “I think you’ll find the 'literary boys' have grown more mature.”
 
With lyrics for “SOB” boasting bold confidence, playfully declaring that one might cry out of jealousy for not being Close Your Eyes, the group says the new album represents their versatility and ambition.
 
Boy band Close Your Eyes performs ″SOB″ during a press showcase for its third EP, ″blackout,″ in western Seoul on Nov. 11. [NEWS1]

Boy band Close Your Eyes performs ″SOB″ during a press showcase for its third EP, ″blackout,″ in western Seoul on Nov. 11. [NEWS1]

 
“We debuted with the ‘literary boys’ concept and sang a song about snow in summer, then returned with an intense, sexy track this time,” said Jeon. “We’re a team that does the music we want, unbound by boundaries, and always takes on new challenges.”
 
Close Your Eyes is set to hold its first concert in Korea in January next year, and launch a Japanese tour in February, with stops in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka.
 
“I’m so excited to show our cool performances to my family,” said Japanese member Kenshin. “And since we’ve been taking English lessons lately, we hope to perform in the United States one day.”
 
Boy band Close Your Eyes performs ″SOB″ during a press showcase for its third EP, ″blackout,″ in western Seoul on Nov. 11. [NEWS1]

Boy band Close Your Eyes performs ″SOB″ during a press showcase for its third EP, ″blackout,″ in western Seoul on Nov. 11. [NEWS1]


BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Close Your Eyes Uncore

More in K-pop

Rookie boy band flips the script from bookish to bold

Back together, Momoland launches Japanese fan club

Singer Heize to hold her first year-end concert in two years

'The most Korean, most global': MAMA 2025 roars with KPop Demon Hunters, Michelle Yeoh

MC Mong defends Hitler painting as he gets slammed on social media

Related Stories

Close Your Eyes dreams of white, ghosty summer in new EP

Rookie boy band Close Your Eyes to release documentary series in May

Close Your Eyes to release new EP 'blackout' in November

New boy band Close Your Eyes to debut next month

Rookie K-pop boy band Close Your Eyes to launch first Asia fan meeting tour in May
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)