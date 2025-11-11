Rookie boy band flips the script from bookish to bold
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 17:29
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
How soon is too soon for K-pop rookies to switch up their style? For Close Your Eyes, seven months is just right, as the boy band revs up to break boundaries and reveal new sides, trading poetry for horsepower with its latest release.
“We’ve made a bold change in this album because, as the line ‘until we break it’ in our new lead track suggests, we wanted to show that we can do anything without limitations,” said member Seo Kyoung-bae during a press showcase for its third EP, "blackout," in western Seoul on Tuesday.
True to Seo’s words, the septet — consisting of Seo, Jeon Min-wook, Jang Yeo-jun, Ma Jingxiang, Kim Sung-min, Song Seung-ho and Kenshin — took a sharp one-eighty from the boyish, youthful image of its previous releases to a more confident, charismatic style with “blackout.”
The new EP comes just four months after its second EP, “Snowy Summer,” and seven months after its debut EP, “Eternalt.” The album features six songs: dual lead tracks “X” and “SOB,” along with B-sides, “Chic,” “2.0,” “Who’s Dat” and an English version of “X.” The music video for “SOB,” a collaborative work with Grammy-winning DJ Imanbek, was released on Oct. 30.
The lead track, “X,” is an R&B dance song that blends smooth bass rhythms with sleek aesthetics, as the members donned driver-inspired outfits for the album visuals and showcase. Jeon contributed to the lyrics of the song, and Kenshin to crafting the choreography.
Close Your Eyes debuted under Uncore in April, after being formed through the JTBC survival television show “Project 7” (2024). With its first EP, “Eternalt,” Close Your Eyes debuted with a unique "literary boys" concept, marked by emotive sounds, poetic titles and a soft aesthetic. This youthful direction carried into its second EP, "Snowy Summer." The septet has won first place at weekly music programs twice with "All My Poetry" from the debut EP and three times with "Snowy Summer."
“The new album tells the story of boys growing, surpassing fears and limitations,” said Jang. “I think you’ll find the 'literary boys' have grown more mature.”
With lyrics for “SOB” boasting bold confidence, playfully declaring that one might cry out of jealousy for not being Close Your Eyes, the group says the new album represents their versatility and ambition.
“We debuted with the ‘literary boys’ concept and sang a song about snow in summer, then returned with an intense, sexy track this time,” said Jeon. “We’re a team that does the music we want, unbound by boundaries, and always takes on new challenges.”
Close Your Eyes is set to hold its first concert in Korea in January next year, and launch a Japanese tour in February, with stops in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka.
“I’m so excited to show our cool performances to my family,” said Japanese member Kenshin. “And since we’ve been taking English lessons lately, we hope to perform in the United States one day.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)