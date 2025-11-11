 Seventeen's Hoshi to release first all-English song 'Fallen Superstar'
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 10:10
Singer Hoshi's new song ″Fallen Superstar″ set for release on Nov. 11 [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Hoshi of boy band Seventeen will release his first English song titled "Fallen Superstar" on Tuesday at 6 p.m., just two months after his previous solo song "Take A Shot."
 
"Fallen Superstar" tells the story of two people who feel a void due to the scars they've suffered in life and find solace in each other, according to Hoshi's agency Pledis Entertainment.
 

Songwriter Andrew Goldstein and singer-songwriter JXDN took part in making the song. This will be Hoshi's first all-English track.
 
Hoshi took part in the second single "Teleparty" of Seventeen's subunit BSS and the first single in his collaboration with fellow bandmate Woozi, titled "Beam." Hoshi and Woozi met with over 100,000 fans during a tour of five cities this summer.
 
He began his mandatory military service in September. He is set to be discharged on March 15, 2027. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
