Singer Heize to hold her first year-end concert in two years
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 16:55
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
With the holiday season just around the corner, singer-songwriter Heize is set to warm up winter nights with a cozy year-end concert in Seoul.
Titled “Heize City: Love Virus,” the shows will take place from Dec. 26 to 28 at MyungHwa Live Hall in western Seoul, her agency P Nation announced on Tuesday. It will be her first year-end concert in two years.
It will be Heize’s first year-end concert in two years since 2023. P Nation said the singer is “preparing to meet audiences with a warm and emotional performance that feels like a gift — and will feature a setlist that captures her musical journey.”
Presales for concert tickets will open on the online ticketing platform NOL Ticket at 8 p.m. next Monday, followed by general sales at 8 p.m. next Tuesday.
Heize debuted in 2014 with her EP “Heize.” She rose to prominence after appearing on the second season of Mnet’s rap competition show “Unpretty Rapstar” (2015-16) in 2015 and is best known for her hits “You, Clouds, Rain” (2022), “Don’t Know You” (2022), “Star” (2022) “Jenga” (2018) and “Falling Leaves are Beautiful” (2019).
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)