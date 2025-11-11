 Singer Heize to hold her first year-end concert in two years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Singer Heize to hold her first year-end concert in two years

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 16:55
R&B singer-songwriter Heize [P NATION]

R&B singer-songwriter Heize [P NATION]

 
With the holiday season just around the corner, singer-songwriter Heize is set to warm up winter nights with a cozy year-end concert in Seoul.
 
Titled “Heize City: Love Virus,” the shows will take place from Dec. 26 to 28 at MyungHwa Live Hall in western Seoul, her agency P Nation announced on Tuesday. It will be her first year-end concert in two years.
 

Related Article

 
It will be Heize’s first year-end concert in two years since 2023. P Nation said the singer is “preparing to meet audiences with a warm and emotional performance that feels like a gift — and will feature a setlist that captures her musical journey.”
 
Presales for concert tickets will open on the online ticketing platform NOL Ticket at 8 p.m. next Monday, followed by general sales at 8 p.m. next Tuesday.
 
Heize debuted in 2014 with her EP “Heize.” She rose to prominence after appearing on the second season of Mnet’s rap competition show “Unpretty Rapstar” (2015-16) in 2015 and is best known for her hits “You, Clouds, Rain” (2022), “Don’t Know You” (2022), “Star” (2022) “Jenga” (2018) and “Falling Leaves are Beautiful” (2019).  
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Heize P Nation Korea

More in K-pop

Rookie boy band flips the script from bookish to bold

Back together, Momoland launches Japanese fan club

Singer Heize to hold her first year-end concert in two years

'The most Korean, most global': MAMA 2025 roars with KPop Demon Hunters, Michelle Yeoh

MC Mong defends Hitler painting as he gets slammed on social media

Related Stories

Heize goes back to her own sound with more personal, autumn EP 'Fallin''

Singer-songwriter Heize signs exclusive contract with P Nation agency

Entertainment agency P Nation teases new project coming on May 13

Rapper Swings signs with Psy's agency P Nation

Hwasa wraps up 'Twits' tour in North America
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)