Cha Eun-woo’s younger brother presents at Seoul AI conference
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 15:21
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo’s younger brother made headlines after appearing as a speaker at a major AI conference in Seoul.
Lee Dong-hwi, the younger brother of Cha — whose real name is Lee Dong-min — took the stage on Sunday at the “AI Summit Seoul & Expo 2025,” held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. He presented alongside Cho Yong-min, CEO of Unbound Lab.
Lee’s talk focused on AI data crawling models, a hot topic in the entertainment industry. The technology involves automatically collecting and processing data from websites and other sources, transforming it into a format that AI models can immediately utilize.
Because of its ability to handle massive datasets efficiently, the technology is widely used for real-time trend analysis, content recommendation and fan community management.
Lee participated in a session titled “AI Recipe: From AI Made for My Brother to a Brand Verification Engine,” according to the AI Summit Seoul website.
The session’s description reads, “Unbound Lab researcher Lee is drawing strong interest from consumer goods companies after building an AI data-crawling model for entertainment management — originally created for celebrities such as his older brother, Cha — and demonstrating how it maps to product and brand verification in the real world.”
Lee’s biography on the website notes that he works on AIX bolt-on and roll-up investment projects at Unbound Lab and provides research and consulting services. He studied media and previously led marketing projects at Cheil Worldwide and China’s FengTai.
Lee is a graduate of Fudan University in Shanghai and joined Unbound Lab after working at prominent advertising agencies in Korea.
He first drew public attention in June after briefly appearing on tvN’s variety program “You Quiz on the Block” (2018-), where he was shown walking with advertising colleagues.
Members of Cha’s group Astro have previously joked that Lee is “even better looking and has a smaller face than Eun-woo.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
