Producer Nah Yung-suk's 'Three Idiots in Kenya' to debut on Netflix on Nov. 25
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 16:34
- LIM JEONG-WON
Star producer Nah Yung-suk's first variety show on Netflix "Three Idiots in Kenya” is set to debut later this month, the streaming service announced Tuesday.
“Three Idiots in Keyna,” exclusively premiering on the streamer on Nov. 25, is a variety show that follows comedian Lee Soo-geun, singer Eun Ji-won and Super Junior member Kyuhyun as they travel in Kenya.
It is a spinoff of tvN’s variety show “New Journey to the West” (2015-), where the same cast members won the trip through a raffle.
Nah is known for his work on popular hit variety shows, including “Three Meals a Day” (2014-), “Youn’s Kitchen” (2017-2018) and “Youth Over Flowers” (2014). Nah coproduced “Three Idiots in Kenya” alongside producer Kim Ye-seul, who made the variety show “Channel Fullmoon” (2019-).
Netflix also introduced “Three Idiots in Kenya” as a highly anticipated show at the “Netflix Variety Festival 2025” in September, which introduces the variety show lineup on the streaming service for the remaining year.
