 Producer Nah Yung-suk's 'Three Idiots in Kenya' to debut on Netflix on Nov. 25
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Producer Nah Yung-suk's 'Three Idiots in Kenya' to debut on Netflix on Nov. 25

Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 16:34
A still from the upcoming variety show ″Three Idiots in Kenya″ [NETFLIX]

A still from the upcoming variety show ″Three Idiots in Kenya″ [NETFLIX]

 
Star producer Nah Yung-suk's first variety show on Netflix "Three Idiots in Kenya” is set to debut later this month, the streaming service announced Tuesday.
 
“Three Idiots in Keyna,” exclusively premiering on the streamer on Nov. 25, is a variety show that follows comedian Lee Soo-geun, singer Eun Ji-won and Super Junior member Kyuhyun as they travel in Kenya.
 

Related Article

 
It is a spinoff of tvN’s variety show “New Journey to the West” (2015-), where the same cast members won the trip through a raffle.
 
Nah is known for his work on popular hit variety shows, including “Three Meals a Day” (2014-), “Youn’s Kitchen” (2017-2018) and “Youth Over Flowers” (2014). Nah coproduced “Three Idiots in Kenya” alongside producer Kim Ye-seul, who made the variety show “Channel Fullmoon” (2019-).
 
Netflix also introduced “Three Idiots in Kenya” as a highly anticipated show at the “Netflix Variety Festival 2025” in September, which introduces the variety show lineup on the streaming service for the remaining year.
 
A poster for the upcoming variety show ″Three Idiots in Kenya″ [NETFLIX]

A poster for the upcoming variety show ″Three Idiots in Kenya″ [NETFLIX]


BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Three Idiots in Kenya Netflix Nah Yung-suk variety show

More in Television

Veteran actor O Yeong-su of 'Squid Game' fame acquitted of 'indecent assault' on appeals

Producer Nah Yung-suk's 'Three Idiots in Kenya' to debut on Netflix on Nov. 25

Cha Eun-woo’s younger brother presents at Seoul AI conference

Complaint filed against Jeon Somi for using Red Cross symbol to promote beauty brand

Comedian Park Mi-sun makes rare public appearance to talk about ongoing cancer treatment

Related Stories

K-pop girl group NewJeans travel reality show to begin airing Oct. 16

'Physical: 100' will return with bigger set, stronger contestants, producer says

Netflix Korea banks on reality shows with 'Culinary Class Wars' season 2 among monthly releases

Korea's growth model gives it edge in diplomacy with Global South: Kenyan ambassador

K-pop girl group Kep1er to star in new variety show 'House of Dols'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)