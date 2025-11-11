헤그세스 미 국방장관 "모범적 동맹 한국의 핵잠수함 도입 적극 지원할 것"
Published: 11 Nov. 2025, 09:44
Hegseth says Pentagon will support 'model ally' South Korea's drive for nuclear-powered submarines
헤그세스 미 국방장관 "모범적 동맹 한국의 핵잠수함 도입 적극 지원할 것"
Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth underscored Tuesday in Seoul that the Pentagon will work with relevant agencies to support U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to help South Korea build nuclear-powered submarines.
underscore: 강조하다
relevant agencies: 관련 기관
nuclear-powered submarines: 핵추진 잠수함
피트 헤그세스 미 국방부(전쟁부) 장관은 화요일(11월 4일) 서울에서 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 승인한 한국의 핵추진 잠수함 도입을 이행하기 위해 미 국방부가 관련 기관들과 적극 협의할 것이라고 강조했다.
"We are going to work closely with the Department of State, the Department of Energy to fulfill President Trump's commitment in a deliberate manner," Hegseth said in a joint press conference following annual security talks with Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
fulfill: 이행하다, 실현하다, 충족하다
deliberate: 신중한, 의도적인
헤그세스 장관은 이날 서울 용산구 국방부 청사에서 안규백 국방부 장관과 연례 안보협의회를 마친 뒤 가진 공동 기자회견에서 “국방부는 국무부, 에너지부와 긴밀히 협조해 트럼프 대통령의 약속을 신중하게 이행해 나갈 것”이라고 밝혔다.
"The president wants our allies to be strong," Hegseth added. "He wants our allies to have the best capabilities. Because Korea has been a model ally, he's open to opportunities like that to ensure they have the best capabilities in their own defense."
model: 모범적인
그는 이어 “트럼프 대통령은 미국의 동맹국들이 강해지기를 원한다”면서 “동맹국들이 최고의 능력을 갖추기를 바란다”고 말했다. 또 “한국은 모범적인 동맹국이기 때문에, 트럼프 대통령은 한국이 자국 방위를 위해 최상의 능력을 확보할 수 있도록 이러한 기회를 열어두고 있다”고 덧붙였다.
Last Wednesday, President Lee Jae Myung asked Trump to allow Seoul to secure fuel for nuclear-powered submarines during their bilateral summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on the margins of an APEC gathering. Trump later said he granted approval for South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine at a Philadelphia shipyard.
secure: 확보하다, 공급받다
grant approval: 승인하다
지난 수요일 (10월29일) 경북 경주에서 APEC 정상회의를 계기로 열린 한미 정상회담에서 이재명 대통령은 트럼프 대통령에게 핵추진 잠수함 연료를 공급받을 수 있도록 결단해 달라고 요청했다. 이후 트럼프 대통령은 한국이 미국 필라델피아 조선소에서 핵잠을 건조하는 것을 승인했다고 밝혔다.
"Korea has an incredible shipbuilding industry, which we look forward to partner with a lot more, whether it's surface warfare or submarines," Hegseth said. "So there's going to be a great deal to be made, and I think it's going to be mutually beneficial to both countries.
surface warfare: 수상전, 수상함
mutually beneficial: 상호 이익이 되는
헤그세스 장관은 “한국은 세계적으로 뛰어난 조선 산업을 갖추고 있고, 잠수함뿐만 아니라 수상함에서의 협력도 확대해 나가길 원하고 있다"고 말했다. 이어 “양국이 대단한 합의를 이루게 될 것이며, 이는 양국에 상호 이익이 될 것이라고 생각한다”고 덧붙였다.
However, Ahn drew a clear line when asked whether he hoped Seoul would pursue nuclear armament, stressing, "The development of nuclear weapons in South Korea will never happen." He added that South Korea, as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, "can't possess nuclear weapons by nature," and that "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is an unwavering promise."
nuclear armament: 핵무장
unwavering: 흔들리지 않는, 변함없는
그러나 안 장관은 한국이 자체 핵무장을 희망하느냐는 질문에 “대한민국에서 핵무기 개발은 있을 수 없을 것”이라고 분명한 선을 그었다. 안 장관은 “대한민국은 핵확산금지조약(NPT) 체제에 가입된 나라로서 핵을 본질적으로 가질 수 없는 나라”라며 “한반도 비핵화는 흔들림 없는 약속”이라고 덧붙였다.
Ahn and Hegseth held the joint press conference after co-chairing the 57th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) earlier Tuesday at the Defense Ministry. The SCM meeting, the first of its kind in a year, was an opportunity for Seoul and Washington to comprehensively discuss security issues, including the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) from Washington to Seoul, an increase in South Korea's defense budget and an expanded role for the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
wartime operational control: 전시작전통제권
expanded role: 역할 확대
안 장관과 헤그세스 장관은 이날 오전 국방부 청사에서 제57차 한미 안보협의회의(SCM)를 공동 주재한 뒤 공동 기자회견을 가졌다. 이번 SCM은 1년 만에 열린 회의로, 양국은 전시작전통제권(전작권) 전환, 한국의 국방비 증액, 주한미군의 역할 확대 등 안보 현안을 폭넓게 논의했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
