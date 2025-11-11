Shared silence: How Remembrance Day resounds in Korea

Koreans detained in Georgia battery plant raid preparing class action lawsuit against ICE

Korea-U.S. fact sheet in spotlight as foreign minister heads to Canada for G7 meeting

Chinese ambassador urges Korean gov't to find 'fundamental solution' to anti-Beijing protests

Takaichi faces backlash after suggesting Japan would exercise self-defense in a Taiwan contingency

Related Stories

Korea hopes to continue momentum with Japan under new prime minister

Korea's top security adviser meets with Japanese 'kingmaker' Taro Aso

Takaichi unlikely to rock boat with Korea despite hard-line leanings, experts say

Japan's prime minister promises to resolve issue of nationals abducted by North Korea

Japan's first female governing-party leader is an ultra-conservative star in a male-dominated group