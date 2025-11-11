Russian media delegation visits North Korea: KCNA

A delegation, led by a senior official of the Russian state-run media group Rossiya Segodnya, has arrived in Pyongyang, North Korea's state media reported Tuesday, as the two countries have been deepening cooperation in various fields.The delegation led by Sergei Kochetkov, first deputy editor-in-chief of the Russian media group, arrived in Pyongyang the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a short dispatch.The delegation was greeted by officials from the KCNA and the Russian Embassy in North Korea, it added.The visit came as Pyongyang and Moscow have been strengthening ties in various areas, raising views both sides could discuss establishing the Russian media group's bureau in Pyongyang and sending correspondents as part of such efforts.Foreign correspondents pulled out from North Korea as Pyongyang closed its border in the face of the pandemic in 2020. In February, reporters from Chinese media outlets took posts in North Korea in what marked the return of such correspondents for the first time in five years.Rossiya Segodnya provides news in more than 30 languages and dispatches correspondents to 128 cities around the world, according to its website. Its key brands include Sputnik and RIA Novosti.Yonhap